Video: Alfred Molina Talks New Production of UNCLE VANYA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







In a new interview with Vanity Fair, actor Alfred Molina breaks down his career from his onscreen appearances in films like Spider-Man 2 to his role as Alexander Serebryakov in Uncle Vanya, which is currently running on Broadway.

On why the project appealed to him, Molina said "Two things were the main attraction. One was working with a new director, or a director that was new to me, certainly. And this idea of this adaptation, which was both quite radical, and at the same time, very, very true to the original play. But this is a completely new take on it. It felt like a new play. And that was very exciting, you know."

He went on to praise Steve Carell as Vanya, saying "I think in the public sphere, people may imagine him as this wonderful comedy actor, but he's got depth and he's got passion and he's got emotion."

"His performance is absolutely stunning," Molina added.

He also discussed the cast's approach to the material and the dynamics between the characters: "...Vanya at one point really looked up to my character, thought he was a genius, loved his work, loved his books, worked hard to support him, now starts to realize what a waste of time. And that has a huge impact on how you play each scene."

In the same interview, Molina talked about working as a waiter and his relationship with his father, who didn't understand his acting ambitions.

Lincoln Center Theater's production of Anton Chekhov’s classic UNCLE VANYA is from a new version by Heidi Schreck, and is directed by Lila Neugebauer.

Sonya (Alison Pill) and her uncle Vanya (Steve Carell) have devoted their lives to managing the family farm in isolation, but when her celebrated, ailing father (Alfred Molina) and his charismatic wife (Anika Noni Rose) move in, their lives are upended. In the heat of the summer, the wrong people fall in love, desires and resentments erupt, and the family is forced to reckon with the ghosts of their unlived lives. Director Lila Neugebauer and playwright Heidi Schreck collaborate on the premiere of this Lincoln Center Theater production of UNCLE VANYA, which pairs Chekhov's enduring masterpiece with one of America's most celebrated contemporary playwrights in a strikingly immediate new translation.

Uncle Vanya plays at Lincoln Center's Vivian Beaumont Theater until June 16, 2024.

Play Broadway Games