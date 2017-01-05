2016 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis Awards Winners Announced - Children's Theatre Company Wins 4, Guthrie Takes 3!
Votes are cast; polls are closed; and results have been tabulated! This was our biggest year yet! After a record number of voters in more than 75 regions worldwide, BroadwayWorld is very excited to announce the 2016 Minneapolis winners! Thanks to all who voted, and huge congratulations to all the winners!
Check back in October 2017 when the public nomination period will once again open for the 2017 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards.
And the winners are....
Best Actor in a Musical
BranDon Brooks - Diary of a Wimpy Kid The Musical - Children's Theatre Company
Best Actor in a Play
Duck Washington - Caucasian Aggressive Pandas and Other Mulatto Tales - Fearless Comedy Productions
Best Actress in a Musical
Lara Akal - Lady in the Dark - University of Minnesota Opera Theatre
Best Actress in a Play
Kari Elizabeth Godfrey - The House Of Blue Leaves - Theatre In The Round
Best Choreographer
Kelly Foster Warder - Ragtime - Theater Latte Da
Best Community Theater Company
Ashland Productions
Best Costume Design
Rich Hamson - Beauty and the Beast - Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
Best Director of a Musical
Joseph Andrews - Iolanthe - The Gilbert and Sullivan Very Light Opera Company
Best Director of a Play
Sarah Rasmussen - Two Gentlemen of Verona - Jungle Theater
Best Ensemble Performance in a Musical
Iolanthe - The Gilbert and Sullivan Very Light Opera Company
Best Ensemble Performance in a Play
Sense and Sensibility - Guthrie Theater
Best Lighting Design
Dietrich Poppen - Julius Caesar - Classical Actors Ensemble
Best Musical
Jesus Christ, Superstar - Ashland Productions
Best Musical Direction
Michael Mahler & Alan Schmuckler - Diary of a Wimpy Kid the Musical - Children's Theatre Company
Best Original/New Work
Diary of a Wimpy Kid the Musical - Children's Theatre Company
Best Play
Sense and Sensibility - Guthrie
Best Professional Theater Company
Guthrie Theater
Best Set Design
Scott Davis - Diary of a Wimpy Kid the Musical - Children's Theatre Company
Best Sound Design
Russ Haynes - Beauty and the Beast - Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
BroadwayHD is exclusive Presenting Sponsor for this year's awards, representing a record-breaking 75 theater regions. Voters participating in this year's awards receive special offers and subscription opportunities to BroadwayHD, whose co-branding will extend through the voting and winners announcements.
Since its launch in 2015, BroadwayHD aims to extend the reach of Broadway to fans old and new, anytime and anywhere. BroadwayHD is the only online streaming service of its kind, offering viewers an unprecedented Broadway experience and access to exclusive live streams. In addition to exclusive live streamed content, BroadwayHD offers subscribers unlimited access to an on-demand library of over 160 Theater Productions from the comfort and convenience of their own homes-or wherever streaming is possible. It's the Broadway you know and love, curated from the stage to your screen."
In June of 2016, BroadwayHD made history with the live stream of Roundabout Theatre Company's "She Loves Me," marking the first-ever Broadway live stream. On January 14, BroadwayHD will live stream Roundabout Theatre Company's "Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical."