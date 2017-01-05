2016 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis Awards Winners Announced - Children's Theatre Company Wins 4, Guthrie Takes 3!

Votes are cast; polls are closed; and results have been tabulated! This was our biggest year yet! After a record number of voters in more than 75 regions worldwide, BroadwayWorld is very excited to announce the 2016 Minneapolis winners! Thanks to all who voted, and huge congratulations to all the winners!

Check back in October 2017 when the public nomination period will once again open for the 2017 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards.

And the winners are....

Best Actor in a Musical

BranDon Brooks - Diary of a Wimpy Kid The Musical - Children's Theatre Company

Best Actor in a Play

Duck Washington - Caucasian Aggressive Pandas and Other Mulatto Tales - Fearless Comedy Productions

Best Actress in a Musical

Lara Akal - Lady in the Dark - University of Minnesota Opera Theatre

Best Actress in a Play

Kari Elizabeth Godfrey - The House Of Blue Leaves - Theatre In The Round

Best Choreographer

Kelly Foster Warder - Ragtime - Theater Latte Da

Best Community Theater Company

Ashland Productions

Best Costume Design

Rich Hamson - Beauty and the Beast - Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

Best Director of a Musical

Joseph Andrews - Iolanthe - The Gilbert and Sullivan Very Light Opera Company

Best Director of a Play

Sarah Rasmussen - Two Gentlemen of Verona - Jungle Theater

Best Ensemble Performance in a Musical

Iolanthe - The Gilbert and Sullivan Very Light Opera Company

Best Ensemble Performance in a Play

Sense and Sensibility - Guthrie Theater

Best Lighting Design

Dietrich Poppen - Julius Caesar - Classical Actors Ensemble

Best Musical

Jesus Christ, Superstar - Ashland Productions

Best Musical Direction

Michael Mahler & Alan Schmuckler - Diary of a Wimpy Kid the Musical - Children's Theatre Company

Best Original/New Work

Diary of a Wimpy Kid the Musical - Children's Theatre Company

Best Play

Sense and Sensibility - Guthrie

Best Professional Theater Company

Guthrie Theater

Best Set Design

Scott Davis - Diary of a Wimpy Kid the Musical - Children's Theatre Company

Best Sound Design

Russ Haynes - Beauty and the Beast - Chanhassen Dinner Theatres

BroadwayHD is exclusive Presenting Sponsor for this year's awards, representing a record-breaking 75 theater regions. Voters participating in this year's awards receive special offers and subscription opportunities to BroadwayHD, whose co-branding will extend through the voting and winners announcements.

Since its launch in 2015, BroadwayHD aims to extend the reach of Broadway to fans old and new, anytime and anywhere. BroadwayHD is the only online streaming service of its kind, offering viewers an unprecedented Broadway experience and access to exclusive live streams. In addition to exclusive live streamed content, BroadwayHD offers subscribers unlimited access to an on-demand library of over 160 Theater Productions from the comfort and convenience of their own homes-or wherever streaming is possible. It's the Broadway you know and love, curated from the stage to your screen."

In June of 2016, BroadwayHD made history with the live stream of Roundabout Theatre Company's "She Loves Me," marking the first-ever Broadway live stream. On January 14, BroadwayHD will live stream Roundabout Theatre Company's "Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical."

