2016 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee Awards Winners Announced - Skylight's VIOLET Wins 4 Awards!
Votes are cast; polls are closed; and results have been tabulated! This was our biggest year yet! After a record number of voters in more than 75 regions worldwide, BroadwayWorld is very excited to announce the 2016 Milwaukee winners! Thanks to all who voted, and huge congratulations to all the winners!
Check back in October 2017 when the public nomination period will once again open for the 2017 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards.
And the winners are....
Jeff Schaetzke - Violet - Skylight Music Theater
Best Actor in a Play
Brian Zelinski - A Christmas Carol - Sunset Playhouse
Best Actress in a Musical
Allie Babich - Violet - Skylight Music Theatre
Best Actress in a Play
Donna Daniels - Steel Magnolias - Sunset Playhouse
Best Costume Design
Joanne Cunningham - Wizard of Oz - Tosa West Trojan Players
Best Director of a Musical
Adam Steffan - The Addams Family - Sunset Playhouse
Best Director of a Play
John Maclay - Ella Enchanted - First Stage
Best Musical
Violet - Skylight Music Theatre
Best Play
A Midsummer Night's Dream - Door Shakespeare Company
Best Scenic Design
James Padovano and Scott Prox - Parade - Lake Country Playhouse
Best Youth Actor (under 18)
Jake Koch - SHREK - Lake Country Playhouse
Best Youth Actress (under 18)
KyLee Hennes - Violet - Skylight Music Theatre
Theatre of the Year
Sunset Playhouse
