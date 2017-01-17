2016 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee Awards Winners Announced - Skylight's VIOLET Wins 4 Awards!

Votes are cast; polls are closed; and results have been tabulated! This was our biggest year yet! After a record number of voters in more than 75 regions worldwide, BroadwayWorld is very excited to announce the 2016 Milwaukee winners! Thanks to all who voted, and huge congratulations to all the winners!

Check back in October 2017 when the public nomination period will once again open for the 2017 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards.

And the winners are....

Best Actor in a Musical

Jeff Schaetzke - Violet - Skylight Music Theater Jeff Schaetzke - Violet - Skylight Music Theater Best Actor in a Play

Brian Zelinski - A Christmas Carol - Sunset Playhouse Best Actress in a Musical

Allie Babich - Violet - Skylight Music Theatre Best Actress in a Play

Donna Daniels - Steel Magnolias - Sunset Playhouse Best Costume Design

Joanne Cunningham - Wizard of Oz - Tosa West Trojan Players Best Director of a Musical

Adam Steffan - The Addams Family - Sunset Playhouse Best Director of a Play

John Maclay - Ella Enchanted - First Stage Best Musical

Violet - Skylight Music Theatre Best Play

A Midsummer Night's Dream - Door Shakespeare Company Best Scenic Design

James Padovano and Scott Prox - Parade - Lake Country Playhouse Best Youth Actor (under 18)

Jake Koch - SHREK - Lake Country Playhouse Best Youth Actress (under 18)

KyLee Hennes - Violet - Skylight Music Theatre Theatre of the Year

Sunset Playhouse

BroadwayHD is exclusive Presenting Sponsor for this year's awards, representing a record-breaking 75 theater regions. Voters participating in this year's awards receive special offers and subscription opportunities to BroadwayHD, whose co-branding will extend through the voting and winners announcements.

Since its launch in 2015, BroadwayHD aims to extend the reach of Broadway to fans old and new, anytime and anywhere. BroadwayHD is the only online streaming service of its kind, offering viewers an unprecedented Broadway experience and access to exclusive live streams. In addition to exclusive live streamed content, BroadwayHD offers subscribers unlimited access to an on-demand library of over 160 Theater Productions from the comfort and convenience of their own homes-or wherever streaming is possible. It's the Broadway you know and love, curated from the stage to your screen."

In June of 2016, BroadwayHD made history with the live stream of Roundabout Theatre Company's "She Loves Me," marking the first-ever Broadway live stream. On January 14, BroadwayHD will live stream Roundabout Theatre Company's "Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical."

