2016 BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards Winners Announced - Mark Koeck, Laura Hodos, Karissa Barber and More!

Votes are cast; polls are closed; and results have been tabulated! This was our biggest year yet! After a record number of voters in more than 75 regions worldwide, BroadwayWorld is very excited to announce the 2016 Orlando winners! Thanks to all who voted, and huge congratulations to all the winners!

Check back in October 2017 when the public nomination period will once again open for the 2017 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards.

And the winners are....

Best Choreography (Non-Professional)

Sara Catherine Barnes - Singin' in the Rain - Theatre Winter Haven

Best Choreography (Professional)

Anthony Raimondi - West Side Story - Orlando Shakespeare Theatre

Best Costume Design (Non-Professional)

Camille McClellan - Beauty and the Beast - Theater WInter Haven

Best Costume Design (Professional)

A.J. Garcia - Bonnie & Clyde The Musical - Garden Theatre

Best Direction of a Musical (Non-Professional)

Katrina Ploof - Beauty and the Beast - Theatre Winter Haven

Best Direction of a Musical (Professional)

Jim Helsinger - West Side Story - Orlando Shakespeare Theater

Best Direction of a Play (Non-Professional)

Donald Rupe - The Crucible - Central Florida Community Arts

Best Direction of a Play (Professional)

Jeremy Seghers - Equus - presented by Jeremy Seghers

Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)

Beauty and the Beast - Theater Winter Haven

Best Lead Actor in a Musical (Non-Professional)

Matt Stevens - Beauty and the Beast - Theater Winter Haven

Best Lead Actor in a Musical (Professional)

Mark Koeck - West Side Story - Orlando Shakespeare Theater

Best Lead Actor in a Play (Non-Professional)

Frank Casado - The Crucible - Central Florida Community Arts

Best Lead Actor in a Play (Professional)

Brian Chambers - Miracle on 34th Street - Garden Theatre

Best Lead Actress in a Musical (Non-Professional)

Bayley True - Beauty and the Beast - Theatre Winter Haven

Best Lead Actress in a Musical (Professional)

Laura Hodos - 1776 - Mad Cow Theatre

Best Lead Actress in a Play (Non-Professional)

Rachel Comeau - Expecting Isabel - Annie Russell Theatre at Rollins College

Best Lead Actress in a Play (Professional)

Karissa Barber - Miracle on 34th Street - Garden Theatre

Best Music Direction (Non-Professional)

Tyler Campbell - Singin' in the Rain - Theatre Winter Haven

Best Music Direction (Professional)

Steve Mackinnon - West Side Story - Orlando Shakespeare Theatre

Best Musical (Non-Professional)

Beauty and the Beast - Theater Winter Haven

Best Musical (Professional)

West Side Story - Orlando Shakespeare Theater

Best Play (Non-Professional)

5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche - 3E Theatre Co./Orlando Fringe

Best Play (Professional)

Miracle On 34th Street - Garden Theatre

Best Set Design (Non-Professional)

Alan Reynolds - Singin' in the Rain - Theatre Winter Haven

Best Set Design (Professional)

James F. Beck - Rock of Ages - TheatreWorks Florida

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical (Professional)

Christopher Jones - Rock of Ages - Theatreworks Florida

Best Supporting Actor in a Play (Professional)

Richard B. Watson - The Tempest - Orlando Shakespeare Theater

Best Supporting Actress in a Musical (Professional)

Karli DiNardo - West Side Story - Orlando Shakespeare Theater

Best Supporting Actress in a Play (Professional)

Maddie Belanoff - Miracle On 34th Street - Garden Theatre

Best World Premiere Production

Beach Party-The Musical - Gateway Center for the Arts

BroadwayHD is exclusive Presenting Sponsor for this year's awards, representing a record-breaking 75 theater regions. Voters participating in this year's awards receive special offers and subscription opportunities to BroadwayHD, whose co-branding will extend through the voting and winners announcements.

Since its launch in 2015, BroadwayHD aims to extend the reach of Broadway to fans old and new, anytime and anywhere. BroadwayHD is the only online streaming service of its kind, offering viewers an unprecedented Broadway experience and access to exclusive live streams. In addition to exclusive live streamed content, BroadwayHD offers subscribers unlimited access to an on-demand library of over 160 Theater Productions from the comfort and convenience of their own homes-or wherever streaming is possible. It's the Broadway you know and love, curated from the stage to your screen."

In June of 2016, BroadwayHD made history with the live stream of Roundabout Theatre Company's "She Loves Me," marking the first-ever Broadway live stream. On January 14, BroadwayHD will live stream Roundabout Theatre Company's "Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical."

