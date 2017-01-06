2016 BroadwayWorld Memphis Awards Winners Announced - Quinton Rayford, Rainey Harris and More!

Votes are cast; polls are closed; and results have been tabulated! This was our biggest year yet! After a record number of voters in more than 75 regions worldwide, BroadwayWorld is very excited to announce the 2016 Memphis winners! Thanks to all who voted, and huge congratulations to all the winners!

Check back in October 2017 when the public nomination period will once again open for the 2017 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards.

And the winners are....

Best Actor in a Musical

Quinton Rayford - Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat - Memphis Black Arts Alliance

Best Actor in a Play

Kevar Maffit - The CompleateWrks of Wllm Shkspr (Abridged) - Theatre Memphis-Next Stage

Best Actress in a Musical

Rainey Harris - Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat - Memphis Black Arts Alliance

Best Actress in a Play

Jo Lynne Palmer - The Gin Game - Theatre Memphis-Next Stage

Best Choreographer

Kellye Crawford - Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat - Memphis Black Arts Alliance

Best Community Theater Company

Theatre Memphis

Best Costume Design

J.K. Vickers - Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat - Memphis Black Arts Alliance

Best Director of a musical

Lar'Juanette Williams - Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoate - Memphis Black Arts Alliance

Best Director of a play

Jeff Posson - The Compleat Wrks of Wllm Shkspr (Abridged) - Theatre Memphis-Next Stage

Best Ensemble Performance in a musical

Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat - Memphis Black Arts Alliance

Best Ensemble Performance in a play

The Compleat Wrks of Wllm Shkspr (Abridged) - Theatre Memphis-Next Stage

Best Featured Actor in a Musical

Roderick (Dwight) Hollis - FAME Soulsville USA - Memphis Black Arts Alliance

Best Featured Actor in a Play

Jordan Nichols - Buyer and Cellar - Circuit Playhouse

Best Featured Actress in a Musical

Dawn Bradley - FAME Soulsville USA - Memphis Black Arts Alliance

Best Lighting Design

Willis Eleby - Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat - Memphis Black Arts Alliance

Best Musical

Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat - Memphis Black Arts Alliance

Best Musical Direction

Jeff Brewer - Beauty and the Beast - Theatre Memphis

Best Original/New Work

FAME Soulsville, USA - Memphis Black Arts Alliance

Best Play

The Compleat Wrks of Wllm Shkspr (Abridged) - Theatre Memphis-Next Stage

Best Professional Theater Company

Playhouse on the Square

Best Set Design

Jack Yates - Beauty and the Beast - Theatre Memphis

Best Sound Design

Joshua Crawford - Beauty and the Beast - Theatre Memphis-Lohrey Stage

Best Younger Actor (under age 25)

Nathan Morton - Oliver - Theatre Memphis-Lohrey Stage

Best Younger Actress (under age 25)

Janae Wiggins - FAME Soulsville, USA - Memphis Black Arts Alliance

BroadwayHD is exclusive Presenting Sponsor for this year's awards, representing a record-breaking 75 theater regions. Voters participating in this year's awards receive special offers and subscription opportunities to BroadwayHD, whose co-branding will extend through the voting and winners announcements.

Since its launch in 2015, BroadwayHD aims to extend the reach of Broadway to fans old and new, anytime and anywhere. BroadwayHD is the only online streaming service of its kind, offering viewers an unprecedented Broadway experience and access to exclusive live streams. In addition to exclusive live streamed content, BroadwayHD offers subscribers unlimited access to an on-demand library of over 160 Theater Productions from the comfort and convenience of their own homes-or wherever streaming is possible. It's the Broadway you know and love, curated from the stage to your screen."

In June of 2016, BroadwayHD made history with the live stream of Roundabout Theatre Company's "She Loves Me," marking the first-ever Broadway live stream. On January 14, BroadwayHD will live stream Roundabout Theatre Company's "Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical."

Related Articles