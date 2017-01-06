2016 BroadwayWorld Memphis Awards Winners Announced - Quinton Rayford, Rainey Harris and More!

Jan. 6, 2017  

2016 BroadwayWorld Memphis Awards Winners Announced - Quinton Rayford, Rainey Harris and More!

Votes are cast; polls are closed; and results have been tabulated! This was our biggest year yet! After a record number of voters in more than 75 regions worldwide, BroadwayWorld is very excited to announce the 2016 Memphis winners! Thanks to all who voted, and huge congratulations to all the winners!

Check back in October 2017 when the public nomination period will once again open for the 2017 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards.

And the winners are....

Best Actor in a Musical
Quinton Rayford - Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat - Memphis Black Arts Alliance

Best Actor in a Play
Kevar Maffit - The CompleateWrks of Wllm Shkspr (Abridged) - Theatre Memphis-Next Stage

Best Actress in a Musical
Rainey Harris - Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat - Memphis Black Arts Alliance

Best Actress in a Play
Jo Lynne Palmer - The Gin Game - Theatre Memphis-Next Stage

Best Choreographer
Kellye Crawford - Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat - Memphis Black Arts Alliance

Best Community Theater Company
Theatre Memphis

Best Costume Design
J.K. Vickers - Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat - Memphis Black Arts Alliance

Best Director of a musical
Lar'Juanette Williams - Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoate - Memphis Black Arts Alliance

Best Director of a play
Jeff Posson - The Compleat Wrks of Wllm Shkspr (Abridged) - Theatre Memphis-Next Stage

Best Ensemble Performance in a musical
Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat - Memphis Black Arts Alliance

Best Ensemble Performance in a play
The Compleat Wrks of Wllm Shkspr (Abridged) - Theatre Memphis-Next Stage

Best Featured Actor in a Musical
Roderick (Dwight) Hollis - FAME Soulsville USA - Memphis Black Arts Alliance

Best Featured Actor in a Play
Jordan Nichols - Buyer and Cellar - Circuit Playhouse

Best Featured Actress in a Musical
Dawn Bradley - FAME Soulsville USA - Memphis Black Arts Alliance

Best Lighting Design
Willis Eleby - Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat - Memphis Black Arts Alliance

Best Musical
Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat - Memphis Black Arts Alliance

Best Musical Direction
Jeff Brewer - Beauty and the Beast - Theatre Memphis

Best Original/New Work
FAME Soulsville, USA - Memphis Black Arts Alliance

Best Play
The Compleat Wrks of Wllm Shkspr (Abridged) - Theatre Memphis-Next Stage

Best Professional Theater Company
Playhouse on the Square

Best Set Design
Jack Yates - Beauty and the Beast - Theatre Memphis

Best Sound Design
Joshua Crawford - Beauty and the Beast - Theatre Memphis-Lohrey Stage

Best Younger Actor (under age 25)
Nathan Morton - Oliver - Theatre Memphis-Lohrey Stage

Best Younger Actress (under age 25)
Janae Wiggins - FAME Soulsville, USA - Memphis Black Arts Alliance

BroadwayHD is exclusive Presenting Sponsor for this year's awards, representing a record-breaking 75 theater regions. Voters participating in this year's awards receive special offers and subscription opportunities to BroadwayHD, whose co-branding will extend through the voting and winners announcements.

Since its launch in 2015, BroadwayHD aims to extend the reach of Broadway to fans old and new, anytime and anywhere. BroadwayHD is the only online streaming service of its kind, offering viewers an unprecedented Broadway experience and access to exclusive live streams. In addition to exclusive live streamed content, BroadwayHD offers subscribers unlimited access to an on-demand library of over 160 Theater Productions from the comfort and convenience of their own homes-or wherever streaming is possible. It's the Broadway you know and love, curated from the stage to your screen."

In June of 2016, BroadwayHD made history with the live stream of Roundabout Theatre Company's "She Loves Me," marking the first-ever Broadway live stream. On January 14, BroadwayHD will live stream Roundabout Theatre Company's "Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical."


Related Articles

From This Author BWW Special Coverage

  • Regional Roundup: Top New Features This Week Around Our Broadway World - 1/6; Video Highlights, Editor Spotlights, Reviews and More!
  • 2016 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards Winners Announced - Matt Doyle, Sergio Trujillo, Michael Blevins; Paper Mill Wins 7 Awards!
  • 2016 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis Awards Winners Announced - Children's Theatre Company Wins 4, Guthrie Takes 3!
  • 2016 BroadwayWorld Memphis Awards Winners Announced - Quinton Rayford, Rainey Harris and More!
  • 2016 BroadwayWorld Maine Awards Winners Announced - Bill Nolte Wins in Two Categories; MSMT Sweeps Awards for Second Year in a Row!
  • 2016 BroadwayWorld Madison Awards Winners Announced - Justin Brill, Bianca Horn and More!