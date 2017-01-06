2016 BroadwayWorld Memphis Awards Winners Announced - Quinton Rayford, Rainey Harris and More!
Votes are cast; polls are closed; and results have been tabulated! This was our biggest year yet! After a record number of voters in more than 75 regions worldwide, BroadwayWorld is very excited to announce the 2016 Memphis winners! Thanks to all who voted, and huge congratulations to all the winners!
Check back in October 2017 when the public nomination period will once again open for the 2017 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards.
And the winners are....
Best Actor in a Musical
Quinton Rayford - Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat - Memphis Black Arts Alliance
Best Actor in a Play
Kevar Maffit - The CompleateWrks of Wllm Shkspr (Abridged) - Theatre Memphis-Next Stage
Best Actress in a Musical
Rainey Harris - Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat - Memphis Black Arts Alliance
Best Actress in a Play
Jo Lynne Palmer - The Gin Game - Theatre Memphis-Next Stage
Best Choreographer
Kellye Crawford - Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat - Memphis Black Arts Alliance
Best Community Theater Company
Theatre Memphis
Best Costume Design
J.K. Vickers - Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat - Memphis Black Arts Alliance
Best Director of a musical
Lar'Juanette Williams - Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoate - Memphis Black Arts Alliance
Best Director of a play
Jeff Posson - The Compleat Wrks of Wllm Shkspr (Abridged) - Theatre Memphis-Next Stage
Best Ensemble Performance in a musical
Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat - Memphis Black Arts Alliance
Best Ensemble Performance in a play
The Compleat Wrks of Wllm Shkspr (Abridged) - Theatre Memphis-Next Stage
Best Featured Actor in a Musical
Roderick (Dwight) Hollis - FAME Soulsville USA - Memphis Black Arts Alliance
Best Featured Actor in a Play
Jordan Nichols - Buyer and Cellar - Circuit Playhouse
Best Featured Actress in a Musical
Dawn Bradley - FAME Soulsville USA - Memphis Black Arts Alliance
Best Lighting Design
Willis Eleby - Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat - Memphis Black Arts Alliance
Best Musical
Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat - Memphis Black Arts Alliance
Best Musical Direction
Jeff Brewer - Beauty and the Beast - Theatre Memphis
Best Original/New Work
FAME Soulsville, USA - Memphis Black Arts Alliance
Best Play
The Compleat Wrks of Wllm Shkspr (Abridged) - Theatre Memphis-Next Stage
Best Professional Theater Company
Playhouse on the Square
Best Set Design
Jack Yates - Beauty and the Beast - Theatre Memphis
Best Sound Design
Joshua Crawford - Beauty and the Beast - Theatre Memphis-Lohrey Stage
Best Younger Actor (under age 25)
Nathan Morton - Oliver - Theatre Memphis-Lohrey Stage
Best Younger Actress (under age 25)
Janae Wiggins - FAME Soulsville, USA - Memphis Black Arts Alliance
BroadwayHD is exclusive Presenting Sponsor for this year's awards, representing a record-breaking 75 theater regions. Voters participating in this year's awards receive special offers and subscription opportunities to BroadwayHD, whose co-branding will extend through the voting and winners announcements.
Since its launch in 2015, BroadwayHD aims to extend the reach of Broadway to fans old and new, anytime and anywhere. BroadwayHD is the only online streaming service of its kind, offering viewers an unprecedented Broadway experience and access to exclusive live streams. In addition to exclusive live streamed content, BroadwayHD offers subscribers unlimited access to an on-demand library of over 160 Theater Productions from the comfort and convenience of their own homes-or wherever streaming is possible. It's the Broadway you know and love, curated from the stage to your screen."
In June of 2016, BroadwayHD made history with the live stream of Roundabout Theatre Company's "She Loves Me," marking the first-ever Broadway live stream. On January 14, BroadwayHD will live stream Roundabout Theatre Company's "Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical."