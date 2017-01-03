2016 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards Winners Announced - Erica Miller, Hasani Allen, Milburn Stone Theatre and More!

Votes are cast; polls are closed; and results have been tabulated! This was our biggest year yet! After a record number of voters in more than 75 regions worldwide, BroadwayWorld is very excited to announce the 2016 Baltimore winners! Thanks to all who voted, and huge congratulations to all the winners!

Check back in October 2017 when the public nomination period will once again open for the 2017 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards.

And the winners are....

Best Acting Ensemble (Specific Production)

American Idiot - The Milburn Stone Theatre

Best Actor in a Musical or Revue (Equity)

Hasani Allen - Heathers the Musical - Red Branch

Best Actor in a Musical or Revue (Non-Equity)

Shane Lowry - American Idiot - Milburn Stone Theatre

Best Actor in a Play (Equity)

Ben Whishaw - The Crucible - Walter Kerr

Best Actor in a Play (Non-Equity)

Matt Bannister - Noises Off - Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre

Best Actress in a Musical or Revue (Equity)

Erica Miller - The Producers - Annapolis Summer Garden Theater

Best Actress in a Musical or Revue (Non-Equity)

Athena Blackwood - Rent - Annapolis Summer Garden Theatre

Best Actress in a Play (Equity)

Tina Sloan - BREATHING UNDER DIRT - LSPAC

Best Actress in a Play (Non-Equity)

Katelyn Shreiner - The Merchant of Venice - Maryland Entertainment Group

Best Choreography

Ron Jones - Green Day's American Idiot - The Milburn Stone Theatre

Best Costume Design

Andrew Malone - EVITA - Spotlighters Theatre

Best Direction of a Play or Musical

Lance Bankerd - American Idiot - Milburn Stone Theatre

Best Lighting Design

William Price III - American Idiot - Milburn Stone Theatre

Best New Play or Musical

Heathers the musical - Red Branch

Best Scenic Design

Bob Denton - American Idiot - Milburn Stone Theatre

Best Theater

Milburn Stone Theatre

BroadwayHD is exclusive Presenting Sponsor for this year's awards, representing a record-breaking 75 theater regions. Voters participating in this year's awards receive special offers and subscription opportunities to BroadwayHD, whose co-branding will extend through the voting and winners announcements.

Since its launch in 2015, BroadwayHD aims to extend the reach of Broadway to fans old and new, anytime and anywhere. BroadwayHD is the only online streaming service of its kind, offering viewers an unprecedented Broadway experience and access to exclusive live streams. In addition to exclusive live streamed content, BroadwayHD offers subscribers unlimited access to an on-demand library of over 160 Theater Productions from the comfort and convenience of their own homes-or wherever streaming is possible. It's the Broadway you know and love, curated from the stage to your screen."

In June of 2016, BroadwayHD made history with the live stream of Roundabout Theatre Company's "She Loves Me," marking the first-ever Broadway live stream. On January 14, BroadwayHD will live stream Roundabout Theatre Company's "Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical."

