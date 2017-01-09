2016 BroadwayWorld Nashville Awards Winners Announced - Cumberland County Playhouse Dominates With 20 Awards!
Votes are cast; polls are closed; and results have been tabulated! This was our biggest year yet! After a record number of voters in more than 75 regions worldwide, BroadwayWorld is very excited to announce the 2016 Nashville winners! Thanks to all who voted, and huge congratulations to all the winners!
And the winners are....
Best Actor in a Musical
Jason Ross - The Addams Family - Cumberland County Playhouse
Best Actor in a Play
Jason Ross - Lend Me a Tenor - Cumberland County Playhouse
Best Actress in a Musical
Hatty King - The Little Mermaid - Circle Players
Best Actress in a Play
Lindsey Mapes - Lend Me a Tenor - Cumberland County Playhouse
Best Choreographer
Leila Nelson - The Little Mermaid - Cumberland County Playhouse
Best Community Theater Company
The Arts Center of Cannon County
Best Costume Design
Rebel Mickelson - The Little Mermaid - Cumberland County Playhouse
Best Director of a musical
Bryce McDonald - The Addams Family - Cumberland County Playhouse
Best Director of a play
Donald Fann - Lend Me a Tenor - Cumberland County Playhouse
Best Ensemble Performance in a musical
Rain Children - Central Magnet School
Best Ensemble Performance in a play
Lend Me a Tenor - Cumberland County Playhouse
Best Featured Actor in a Musical
Jordan McCullough - Disney's Little Mermaid - Arts Center of Cannon County
Best Featured Actor in a Play
Britt Hancock - Lend Me a Tenor - Cumberland County Playhouse
Best Featured Actress in a Musical
Leila Nelson - The Little Mermaid - Cumberland County Playhouse
Best Featured Actress in a Play
Weslie Webster - Lend Me a Tenor - Cumberland County Playhouse
Best Lighting Design
Christopher Van Tuyl - The Little Mermaid - Cumberland County Playhouse
Best Musical
The Addams Family - The Cumberland County Playhouse
Best Musical Direction
Ron Murphy - Mamma Mia - Cumberland County Playhouse
Best Original/New Work
Rain Children - Central Magnet School
Best Play
Lend Me a Tenor - Cumberland County Playhouse
Best Professional Theater Company
Cumberland County Playhouse
Best Set Design
Curtis Phillips - The Little Mermaid - Cumberland County Playhouse
Best Sound Design
Matt Bundy - The Little Mermaid - Cumberland County Playhouse
Best Younger Actor (under age 25)
Chavin Medina - The Secret Garden - Cumberland County Playhouse
Best Younger Actress (under age 25)
Alyssa Freeze - The Secret Garden - Cumberland County Playhouse
