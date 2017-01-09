2016 BroadwayWorld Nashville Awards Winners Announced - Cumberland County Playhouse Dominates With 20 Awards!

Votes are cast; polls are closed; and results have been tabulated! This was our biggest year yet! After a record number of voters in more than 75 regions worldwide, BroadwayWorld is very excited to announce the 2016 Nashville winners! Thanks to all who voted, and huge congratulations to all the winners!

Check back in October 2017 when the public nomination period will once again open for the 2017 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards.

And the winners are....

Best Actor in a Musical

Jason Ross - The Addams Family - Cumberland County Playhouse

Best Actor in a Play

Jason Ross - Lend Me a Tenor - Cumberland County Playhouse

Best Actress in a Musical

Hatty King - The Little Mermaid - Circle Players

Best Actress in a Play

Lindsey Mapes - Lend Me a Tenor - Cumberland County Playhouse

Best Choreographer

Leila Nelson - The Little Mermaid - Cumberland County Playhouse

Best Community Theater Company

The Arts Center of Cannon County

Best Costume Design

Rebel Mickelson - The Little Mermaid - Cumberland County Playhouse

Best Director of a musical

Bryce McDonald - The Addams Family - Cumberland County Playhouse

Best Director of a play

Donald Fann - Lend Me a Tenor - Cumberland County Playhouse

Best Ensemble Performance in a musical

Rain Children - Central Magnet School

Best Ensemble Performance in a play

Lend Me a Tenor - Cumberland County Playhouse

Best Featured Actor in a Musical

Jordan McCullough - Disney's Little Mermaid - Arts Center of Cannon County

Best Featured Actor in a Play

Britt Hancock - Lend Me a Tenor - Cumberland County Playhouse

Best Featured Actress in a Musical

Leila Nelson - The Little Mermaid - Cumberland County Playhouse

Best Featured Actress in a Play

Weslie Webster - Lend Me a Tenor - Cumberland County Playhouse

Best Lighting Design

Christopher Van Tuyl - The Little Mermaid - Cumberland County Playhouse

Best Musical

The Addams Family - The Cumberland County Playhouse

Best Musical Direction

Ron Murphy - Mamma Mia - Cumberland County Playhouse

Best Original/New Work

Rain Children - Central Magnet School

Best Play

Lend Me a Tenor - Cumberland County Playhouse

Best Professional Theater Company

Cumberland County Playhouse

Best Set Design

Curtis Phillips - The Little Mermaid - Cumberland County Playhouse

Best Sound Design

Matt Bundy - The Little Mermaid - Cumberland County Playhouse

Best Younger Actor (under age 25)

Chavin Medina - The Secret Garden - Cumberland County Playhouse

Best Younger Actress (under age 25)

Alyssa Freeze - The Secret Garden - Cumberland County Playhouse

BroadwayHD is exclusive Presenting Sponsor for this year's awards, representing a record-breaking 75 theater regions. Voters participating in this year's awards receive special offers and subscription opportunities to BroadwayHD, whose co-branding will extend through the voting and winners announcements.

Since its launch in 2015, BroadwayHD aims to extend the reach of Broadway to fans old and new, anytime and anywhere. BroadwayHD is the only online streaming service of its kind, offering viewers an unprecedented Broadway experience and access to exclusive live streams. In addition to exclusive live streamed content, BroadwayHD offers subscribers unlimited access to an on-demand library of over 160 Theater Productions from the comfort and convenience of their own homes-or wherever streaming is possible. It's the Broadway you know and love, curated from the stage to your screen."

In June of 2016, BroadwayHD made history with the live stream of Roundabout Theatre Company's "She Loves Me," marking the first-ever Broadway live stream. On January 14, BroadwayHD will live stream Roundabout Theatre Company's "Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical."

Related Articles