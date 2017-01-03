2016 BroadwayWorld Sydney Awards Winners Announced - Hayes Theatre, Sydney Opera House Big Winners!
Votes are cast; polls are closed; and results have been tabulated! This was our biggest year yet! After a record number of voters in more than 75 regions worldwide, BroadwayWorld is very excited to announce the 2016 Sydney winners! Thanks to all who voted, and huge congratulations to all the winners!
Check back in October 2017 when the public nomination period will once again open for the 2017 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards.
And the winners are....
Best Actor in a Musical
Jack Dawson - Curtains - The Seymour Centre
Best Actor in a Play
Geoffrey Rush - King Lear - Sydney Theatre
Best Actor in an opera
John Wayne Parsons - Pecan Summer - Sydney Opera House
Best Actress in a Musical
Mikayla Williams - Wicked - Riverside Parramatta
Best Actress in a Play
Anna Burgess - Bad Jews - Seymour Centre
Best Actress in an Opera
Deborah Cheetham - Pecan Summer - Sydney Opera House
Best Cabaret Performance
Hispanic Attack - Hayes Theatre
Best Cabaret Performer
Ryan Gonzalez - Hispanic Attack - Hayes Theatre
Best Choreographer
Amy Campbell - Violet - Hayes Theatre
Best Costume Design - Musical
Tim Chappel - Little shop of horrors - Hayes Theatre
Best Costume Design - Play
Alicia Clements - Hay Fever - STC
Best Costume Design of an Opera
Gabriela Tylesova - The Rabbits - Roslyn Packer
Best Director of an Opera
Cameron Menzies - Pecan Summer - Sydney Opera House
Best Director/Musical
Shaun Rennie - Rent - Hayes Theatre
Best Director/Play
Rachel Chant - Leaves - Kings X Theatre
Best Ensemble Performance in a Musical
Pecan Summer - Dhungala Children's Chorus - Sydney Opera House
Best Lighting Design - Musical
Ross Graham - Little Shop of Horrors - Hayes Theatre
Best Lighting Design - Play
Sian James Holland - Leaves - Kings X Theatre
Best Lighting Design of an Opera
Matthew Schroeders and Cameron Menzies. - Pecan Summer - SOH
Best Music Director - Musical
Andrew Worboys - Little Shop of Horrors - Hayes Theatre
Best Musical
Little Shop Of Horrors - Hayes Theatre Co
Best Opera
Pecan Summer By Deborah Cheetham - Sydney Opera House
Best Play
A Midsummer Night's Dream - Sydney Opera House
Best Scenic Design - Musical
Owen Phillips - Little shop of horrors - Hayes Theatre
Best Scenic Design - Play
Isabel Hudson - Leaves - Kings x
Best Scenic Design of an Opera
Animation/Projection: Cameron Menzies, Deborah Cheetham, Nicholas Tory (Ample Projects), Wayne Quillam. Set Design Hugh Colman - Pecan Summer - Sydney OPera House
Best Sound Design - Musical
Jeremy Silver - Little Shop of Horrors - Hayes Theatre
Best Sound Design - Play
Nate Edmondson - Leaves - Kings X Theatre
Best Supporting Actor in a Musical
Jack Chambers - Singin' In The Rain - Lyric
Best Supporting Actor in a Play
Matthew Backer - A Midsummer Night's Dream - Sydney Opera House
Best Supporting Actor in an Opera
Jonathon Welch - Pecan Summer - Sydney Opera House
Best Supporting Actress in a Musical
Angelique Cassimatis - Little Shop Of Horrors - Hayes Theatre Co
Best Supporting Actress in a Play
Anna Burgess - Bad Jews - Seymour Centre
Best Supporting Actress in an Opera
Jessica Hitchcock - Pecan Summer - Sydney Opera House
