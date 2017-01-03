2016 BroadwayWorld Sydney Awards Winners Announced - Hayes Theatre, Sydney Opera House Big Winners!

Jan. 3, 2017  

Votes are cast; polls are closed; and results have been tabulated! This was our biggest year yet! After a record number of voters in more than 75 regions worldwide, BroadwayWorld is very excited to announce the 2016 Sydney winners! Thanks to all who voted, and huge congratulations to all the winners!

And the winners are....

Best Actor in a Musical
Jack Dawson - Curtains - The Seymour Centre

Best Actor in a Play
Geoffrey Rush - King Lear - Sydney Theatre

Best Actor in an opera
John Wayne Parsons - Pecan Summer - Sydney Opera House

Best Actress in a Musical
Mikayla Williams - Wicked - Riverside Parramatta

Best Actress in a Play
Anna Burgess - Bad Jews - Seymour Centre

Best Actress in an Opera
Deborah Cheetham - Pecan Summer - Sydney Opera House

Best Cabaret Performance
Hispanic Attack - Hayes Theatre

Best Cabaret Performer
Ryan Gonzalez - Hispanic Attack - Hayes Theatre

Best Choreographer
Amy Campbell - Violet - Hayes Theatre

Best Costume Design - Musical
Tim Chappel - Little shop of horrors - Hayes Theatre

Best Costume Design - Play
Alicia Clements - Hay Fever - STC

Best Costume Design of an Opera
Gabriela Tylesova - The Rabbits - Roslyn Packer

Best Director of an Opera
Cameron Menzies - Pecan Summer - Sydney Opera House

Best Director/Musical
Shaun Rennie - Rent - Hayes Theatre

Best Director/Play
Rachel Chant - Leaves - Kings X Theatre

Best Ensemble Performance in a Musical
Pecan Summer - Dhungala Children's Chorus - Sydney Opera House

Best Lighting Design - Musical
Ross Graham - Little Shop of Horrors - Hayes Theatre

Best Lighting Design - Play
Sian James Holland - Leaves - Kings X Theatre

Best Lighting Design of an Opera
Matthew Schroeders and Cameron Menzies. - Pecan Summer - SOH

Best Music Director - Musical
Andrew Worboys - Little Shop of Horrors - Hayes Theatre

Best Musical
Little Shop Of Horrors - Hayes Theatre Co

Best Opera
Pecan Summer By Deborah Cheetham - Sydney Opera House

Best Play
A Midsummer Night's Dream - Sydney Opera House

Best Scenic Design - Musical
Owen Phillips - Little shop of horrors - Hayes Theatre

Best Scenic Design - Play
Isabel Hudson - Leaves - Kings x

Best Scenic Design of an Opera
Animation/Projection: Cameron Menzies, Deborah Cheetham, Nicholas Tory (Ample Projects), Wayne Quillam. Set Design Hugh Colman - Pecan Summer - Sydney OPera House

Best Sound Design - Musical
Jeremy Silver - Little Shop of Horrors - Hayes Theatre

Best Sound Design - Play
Nate Edmondson - Leaves - Kings X Theatre

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical
Jack Chambers - Singin' In The Rain - Lyric

Best Supporting Actor in a Play
Matthew Backer - A Midsummer Night's Dream - Sydney Opera House

Best Supporting Actor in an Opera
Jonathon Welch - Pecan Summer - Sydney Opera House

Best Supporting Actress in a Musical
Angelique Cassimatis - Little Shop Of Horrors - Hayes Theatre Co

Best Supporting Actress in a Play
Anna Burgess - Bad Jews - Seymour Centre

Best Supporting Actress in an Opera
Jessica Hitchcock - Pecan Summer - Sydney Opera House

