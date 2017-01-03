2016 BroadwayWorld Sydney Awards Winners Announced - Hayes Theatre, Sydney Opera House Big Winners!

Votes are cast; polls are closed; and results have been tabulated! This was our biggest year yet! After a record number of voters in more than 75 regions worldwide, BroadwayWorld is very excited to announce the 2016 Sydney winners! Thanks to all who voted, and huge congratulations to all the winners!

Check back in October 2017 when the public nomination period will once again open for the 2017 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards.

And the winners are....

Best Actor in a Musical

Jack Dawson - Curtains - The Seymour Centre

Best Actor in a Play

Geoffrey Rush - King Lear - Sydney Theatre

Best Actor in an opera

John Wayne Parsons - Pecan Summer - Sydney Opera House

Best Actress in a Musical

Mikayla Williams - Wicked - Riverside Parramatta

Best Actress in a Play

Anna Burgess - Bad Jews - Seymour Centre

Best Actress in an Opera

Deborah Cheetham - Pecan Summer - Sydney Opera House

Best Cabaret Performance

Hispanic Attack - Hayes Theatre

Best Cabaret Performer

Ryan Gonzalez - Hispanic Attack - Hayes Theatre

Best Choreographer

Amy Campbell - Violet - Hayes Theatre

Best Costume Design - Musical

Tim Chappel - Little shop of horrors - Hayes Theatre

Best Costume Design - Play

Alicia Clements - Hay Fever - STC

Best Costume Design of an Opera

Gabriela Tylesova - The Rabbits - Roslyn Packer

Best Director of an Opera

Cameron Menzies - Pecan Summer - Sydney Opera House

Best Director/Musical

Shaun Rennie - Rent - Hayes Theatre

Best Director/Play

Rachel Chant - Leaves - Kings X Theatre

Best Ensemble Performance in a Musical

Pecan Summer - Dhungala Children's Chorus - Sydney Opera House

Best Lighting Design - Musical

Ross Graham - Little Shop of Horrors - Hayes Theatre

Best Lighting Design - Play

Sian James Holland - Leaves - Kings X Theatre

Best Lighting Design of an Opera

Matthew Schroeders and Cameron Menzies. - Pecan Summer - SOH

Best Music Director - Musical

Andrew Worboys - Little Shop of Horrors - Hayes Theatre

Best Musical

Little Shop Of Horrors - Hayes Theatre Co

Best Opera

Pecan Summer By Deborah Cheetham - Sydney Opera House

Best Play

A Midsummer Night's Dream - Sydney Opera House

Best Scenic Design - Musical

Owen Phillips - Little shop of horrors - Hayes Theatre

Best Scenic Design - Play

Isabel Hudson - Leaves - Kings x

Best Scenic Design of an Opera

Animation/Projection: Cameron Menzies, Deborah Cheetham, Nicholas Tory (Ample Projects), Wayne Quillam. Set Design Hugh Colman - Pecan Summer - Sydney OPera House

Best Sound Design - Musical

Jeremy Silver - Little Shop of Horrors - Hayes Theatre

Best Sound Design - Play

Nate Edmondson - Leaves - Kings X Theatre

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical

Jack Chambers - Singin' In The Rain - Lyric

Best Supporting Actor in a Play

Matthew Backer - A Midsummer Night's Dream - Sydney Opera House

Best Supporting Actor in an Opera

Jonathon Welch - Pecan Summer - Sydney Opera House

Best Supporting Actress in a Musical

Angelique Cassimatis - Little Shop Of Horrors - Hayes Theatre Co

Best Supporting Actress in a Play

Anna Burgess - Bad Jews - Seymour Centre

Best Supporting Actress in an Opera

Jessica Hitchcock - Pecan Summer - Sydney Opera House

BroadwayHD is exclusive Presenting Sponsor for this year's awards, representing a record-breaking 75 theater regions. Voters participating in this year's awards receive special offers and subscription opportunities to BroadwayHD, whose co-branding will extend through the voting and winners announcements.

Since its launch in 2015, BroadwayHD aims to extend the reach of Broadway to fans old and new, anytime and anywhere. BroadwayHD is the only online streaming service of its kind, offering viewers an unprecedented Broadway experience and access to exclusive live streams. In addition to exclusive live streamed content, BroadwayHD offers subscribers unlimited access to an on-demand library of over 160 Theater Productions from the comfort and convenience of their own homes-or wherever streaming is possible. It's the Broadway you know and love, curated from the stage to your screen."

In June of 2016, BroadwayHD made history with the live stream of Roundabout Theatre Company's "She Loves Me," marking the first-ever Broadway live stream. On January 14, BroadwayHD will live stream Roundabout Theatre Company's "Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical.

