2016 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards Winners Announced - Anthony Lee Medina, Shanae'a Moore and More!

Votes are cast; polls are closed; and results have been tabulated! This was our biggest year yet! After a record number of voters in more than 75 regions worldwide, BroadwayWorld is very excited to announce the 2016 Houston winners! Thanks to all who voted, and huge congratulations to all the winners!

Check back in October 2017 when the public nomination period will once again open for the 2017 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards.

And the winners are....

Best Actor (Musical)

Anthony Lee Medina - In The Heights - Theatre Under The Stars

Best Actor (Play)

Nick Mauldin - Amadeus - Stageworks Theatre

Best Actress (Musical)

Shanae'a Moore - Little Women: The Musical - A.D. Players

Best Actress (Play)

LaKeisha Randall - Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill - Bayou Theatre Company

Best Choreographer

Andy Blankenbuehler and Jose-Luis Lopez - In the Heights - Theatre Under the Stars

Best Costume Design (Play or Musical)

Amber Stepanik and Ellen Girdwood - Into the Woods - Stageworks Theatre

Best Director (Musical)

Joey Watkins - Little Women: The Musical - A.D. Players

Best Director (Play)

Roshunda Jones - Lady Day At Emerson's Bar & Grill - Bayou Theatre Company

Best Lighting Design (Play or Musical)

Ron Putterman - Into the Woods - Stageworks Theatre

Best Musical

Green Day's American Idiot - Standing Room Only Productions

Best Musical Director

Mark Williams - Lady Day At Emerson's Bar & Grill - Bayou Theatre Company

Best New Play__or Musical

Speakeasy, A New Musical - Standing Room Only Productions

Best Play

Hand to God - The Alley Theatre

Best Set Design (Play or Musical)

Ryan McGettigan - Bonnie and Clyde - TUTS Underground

Best Sound Design (Play or Musical)

Andrew Harper - In The Heights - Theatre Under the Stars

Best Supporting Actor (Musical)

Vincent Evangelista - Urinetown - Bayou City Theatrics

Best Supporting Actor (Play)

Malcolm Thomas - Pecong - Bayou Theatre Company

Best Supporting Actress (Musical)

Morgan Montgomery - Footloose - Stageworks Theatre

Best Supporting Actress (Play)

Sierra Glover - Pecong - Bayou Theatre Company

Best Touring Production

Wicked - Broadway Across America

Most Improved Theatre Company

Stageworks Theatre

BroadwayHD is exclusive Presenting Sponsor for this year's awards, representing a record-breaking 75 theater regions. Voters participating in this year's awards receive special offers and subscription opportunities to BroadwayHD, whose co-branding will extend through the voting and winners announcements.

Since its launch in 2015, BroadwayHD aims to extend the reach of Broadway to fans old and new, anytime and anywhere. BroadwayHD is the only online streaming service of its kind, offering viewers an unprecedented Broadway experience and access to exclusive live streams. In addition to exclusive live streamed content, BroadwayHD offers subscribers unlimited access to an on-demand library of over 160 Theater Productions from the comfort and convenience of their own homes-or wherever streaming is possible. It's the Broadway you know and love, curated from the stage to your screen."

In June of 2016, BroadwayHD made history with the live stream of Roundabout Theatre Company's "She Loves Me," marking the first-ever Broadway live stream. On January 14, BroadwayHD will live stream Roundabout Theatre Company's "Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical."

Related Articles