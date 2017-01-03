2016 BroadwayWorld Columbus Awards Winners Announced - THE LITTLE MERMAID Wins Big!
Votes are cast; polls are closed; and results have been tabulated! This was our biggest year yet! After a record number of voters in more than 75 regions worldwide, BroadwayWorld is very excited to announce the 2016 Columbus winners! Thanks to all who voted, and huge congratulations to all the winners!
Check back in October 2017 when the public nomination period will once again open for the 2017 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards.
And the winners are....
Best Choreography (Local)
Cindy Straub - The Little Mermaid - Westerville Parks & Rec Civic Theatre
Best Costume Design (Local)
Jude Berger - The Little MermaId - Westerville Parks & Rec Civic Theatre
Best Direction of a Musical (Local)
Luke Bovenizer & Matthew Wolfe - The Little Mermaid - Westerville Parks & Rec Civic Theatre
Best Direction of a Play (Local)
Matt Wolfe - Miracle on 24th Street - Westerville Parks & Rec Civic Theatre
Best High School Production of a Play or Musical
Shrek The Musical - Gahanna Lincoln High School
Best Leading Actor in a Musical (Local)
Justin King - Cats - Columbus Children's Theatre
Best Leading Actor in a Play (Local)
Luke Bovenizer - Miracle on 34th Street - Westerville Parks & Rec Civic Theatre
Best Leading Actress in a Musical (Local)
Edelyn Parker - Little Shop of Horrors - Shadowbox Live
Best Leading Actress in a Play (Local)
Kaitlin Descutner - Angels in America - Warehouse Theatre
Best Lighting Design (Local)
Derryck Menard - The Little Mermaid - Westerville Parks & Rec Civic Theatre
Best Musical (Local)
The Little Mermaid - Westerville Parks & Rec Civic Theatre
Best Musical Director
Kesley Burkett - The Little Mermaid - Westerville Parks & Rec Civic Theatre
Best Original Play (Local)
Broken Whispers - Shadowbox Live
Best Scenic Design (Local)
Derrick McPeak - The Little Mermaid - Westerville Parks & Rec Civic Theatre
Best Sound Design (Local)
Sarah Parker - The Little Mermaid - Westerville Parks & Rec Civic Theatre
Best Touring Musical
WICKED Ohio Theatre
Best Young Actor Under Age 18
Kyle Swearingen - Cats - Columbus Children's Theatre
Best Young Actress Under Age 18
Zoie Lanning - The Wizard of Oz - Ohio University Lancaster
Theater of the Year
Columbus Children's Theatre
BroadwayHD is exclusive Presenting Sponsor for this year's awards, representing a record-breaking 75 theater regions. Voters participating in this year's awards receive special offers and subscription opportunities to BroadwayHD, whose co-branding will extend through the voting and winners announcements.
Since its launch in 2015, BroadwayHD aims to extend the reach of Broadway to fans old and new, anytime and anywhere. BroadwayHD is the only online streaming service of its kind, offering viewers an unprecedented Broadway experience and access to exclusive live streams. In addition to exclusive live streamed content, BroadwayHD offers subscribers unlimited access to an on-demand library of over 160 Theater Productions from the comfort and convenience of their own homes-or wherever streaming is possible. It's the Broadway you know and love, curated from the stage to your screen."
In June of 2016, BroadwayHD made history with the live stream of Roundabout Theatre Company's "She Loves Me," marking the first-ever Broadway live stream. On January 14, BroadwayHD will live stream Roundabout Theatre Company's "Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical."