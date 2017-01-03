2016 BroadwayWorld Columbus Awards Winners Announced - THE LITTLE MERMAID Wins Big!

Votes are cast; polls are closed; and results have been tabulated! This was our biggest year yet! After a record number of voters in more than 75 regions worldwide, BroadwayWorld is very excited to announce the 2016 Columbus winners! Thanks to all who voted, and huge congratulations to all the winners!

Check back in October 2017 when the public nomination period will once again open for the 2017 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards.

And the winners are....

Best Choreography (Local)

Cindy Straub - The Little Mermaid - Westerville Parks & Rec Civic Theatre

Best Costume Design (Local)

Jude Berger - The Little MermaId - Westerville Parks & Rec Civic Theatre

Best Direction of a Musical (Local)

Luke Bovenizer & Matthew Wolfe - The Little Mermaid - Westerville Parks & Rec Civic Theatre

Best Direction of a Play (Local)

Matt Wolfe - Miracle on 24th Street - Westerville Parks & Rec Civic Theatre

Best High School Production of a Play or Musical

Shrek The Musical - Gahanna Lincoln High School

Best Leading Actor in a Musical (Local)

Justin King - Cats - Columbus Children's Theatre

Best Leading Actor in a Play (Local)

Luke Bovenizer - Miracle on 34th Street - Westerville Parks & Rec Civic Theatre

Best Leading Actress in a Musical (Local)

Edelyn Parker - Little Shop of Horrors - Shadowbox Live

Best Leading Actress in a Play (Local)

Kaitlin Descutner - Angels in America - Warehouse Theatre

Best Lighting Design (Local)

Derryck Menard - The Little Mermaid - Westerville Parks & Rec Civic Theatre

Best Musical (Local)

The Little Mermaid - Westerville Parks & Rec Civic Theatre

Best Musical Director

Kesley Burkett - The Little Mermaid - Westerville Parks & Rec Civic Theatre

Best Original Play (Local)

Broken Whispers - Shadowbox Live

Best Scenic Design (Local)

Derrick McPeak - The Little Mermaid - Westerville Parks & Rec Civic Theatre

Best Sound Design (Local)

Sarah Parker - The Little Mermaid - Westerville Parks & Rec Civic Theatre

Best Touring Musical

WICKED Ohio Theatre

Best Young Actor Under Age 18

Kyle Swearingen - Cats - Columbus Children's Theatre

Best Young Actress Under Age 18

Zoie Lanning - The Wizard of Oz - Ohio University Lancaster

Theater of the Year

Columbus Children's Theatre

BroadwayHD is exclusive Presenting Sponsor for this year's awards, representing a record-breaking 75 theater regions. Voters participating in this year's awards receive special offers and subscription opportunities to BroadwayHD, whose co-branding will extend through the voting and winners announcements.

Since its launch in 2015, BroadwayHD aims to extend the reach of Broadway to fans old and new, anytime and anywhere. BroadwayHD is the only online streaming service of its kind, offering viewers an unprecedented Broadway experience and access to exclusive live streams. In addition to exclusive live streamed content, BroadwayHD offers subscribers unlimited access to an on-demand library of over 160 Theater Productions from the comfort and convenience of their own homes-or wherever streaming is possible. It's the Broadway you know and love, curated from the stage to your screen."

In June of 2016, BroadwayHD made history with the live stream of Roundabout Theatre Company's "She Loves Me," marking the first-ever Broadway live stream. On January 14, BroadwayHD will live stream Roundabout Theatre Company's "Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical."

