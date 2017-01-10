2016 BroadwayWorld San Francisco Awards Winners Announced - Transcendence Theatre Company, Alex Perez Win 2 Awards!

Votes are cast; polls are closed; and results have been tabulated! This was our biggest year yet! After a record number of voters in more than 75 regions worldwide, BroadwayWorld is very excited to announce the 2016 San Francisco winners! Thanks to all who voted, and huge congratulations to all the winners!

Check back in October 2017 when the public nomination period will once again open for the 2017 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards.

And the winners are....

Best Choreography (Local)

Alex Perez - American Idiot - Contra Costa Civic Theatre

Best Costume Design (Local)

Janis Snyder - Dance the Night Away - Broadway Under the Stars

Best Direction of a Musical (Local)

Alex Perez - American Idiot - Contra Costa Civic Theatre

Best Direction of a Play (Local)

Pat Nims - THIS IS OUR YOUTH - MARIN ONSTAGE

Best Featured Actor in a Musical (Local)

Jackson Wylder - A Beautiful Glass - A Theatre Near U

Best Featured Actor in a Play (Local)

Jacob Rosen - To Kill a Mockingbird - Hillbarn Theatre

Best Featured Actress in a Musical (Local)

Keri Safran - Sonoma Speakeasy - Transcendence Theatre Company

Best Featured Actress in a Musical (Touring)

Lena Hall - Hedwig and the Angry Inch - Golden Gate

Best Featured Actress in a Play (Local)

CC Sheldon - To Kill a Mockingbird - Hillbarn Theatre

Best Leading Actor in a Musical (Local)

Atticus Shaindlin - A Beautiful Glass - A Theatre Near U

Best Leading Actor in a Musical (Touring)

Randy Harrison - Cabaret - Golden Gate

Best Leading Actor in A Play (Local)

Andrew Pryor-Ramirez - THIS IS OUR YOUTH - Marin Summer Theater

Best Leading Actress in a Musical (Local)

Emily Liberature - A Beautiful Glass - A theatre Near U

Best Leading Actress in a Play (Local)

Kimberly Ridgeway - The Mountaintop - Contra Costa Civic Theatre

Best Lighting Design (Local)

Courtney Johnson - American Idiot - Contra Costa Civic Theatre

Best Local Musical

American Idiot - Contra Costa Civic Theatre

Best Local Play

The Mountaintop - Contra Costa Civic Theatre

Best Production Performed by Youth

Heathers: The Musical - Upstage Theater

Best Production Performed For Youth

Fantastical Family Night - Transcendence theatre Co

Best Scenic Design (Local)

Lauren Sutton-Beattie - Little Shop of Horrors - Marin Summer Theatre

Best Solo Performance/Production

John Leguizamo - John Leguizamo: Latin History for Morons - Berkeley Repertory Theatre

Best Sound Design (Local)

Michael Kelly - The Mountaintop - Contra Costa Civic Theatre

Best Special Theater Event

Sonoma Speakeasy - Transcendence Theatre Company

Best Touring Production

Hedwig and the Angry Inch - Golden Gate

Person to Watch (Female)

Sylvie Nelson - Company

Person to Watch (Male)

Sam Gerber - LES MISERABLES

BroadwayHD is exclusive Presenting Sponsor for this year's awards, representing a record-breaking 75 theater regions. Voters participating in this year's awards receive special offers and subscription opportunities to BroadwayHD, whose co-branding will extend through the voting and winners announcements.

Since its launch in 2015, BroadwayHD aims to extend the reach of Broadway to fans old and new, anytime and anywhere. BroadwayHD is the only online streaming service of its kind, offering viewers an unprecedented Broadway experience and access to exclusive live streams. In addition to exclusive live streamed content, BroadwayHD offers subscribers unlimited access to an on-demand library of over 160 Theater Productions from the comfort and convenience of their own homes-or wherever streaming is possible. It's the Broadway you know and love, curated from the stage to your screen."

In June of 2016, BroadwayHD made history with the live stream of Roundabout Theatre Company's "She Loves Me," marking the first-ever Broadway live stream. On January 14, BroadwayHD will live stream Roundabout Theatre Company's "Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical."

