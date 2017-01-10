2016 BroadwayWorld St. Petersburg/Tampa Awards Winners Announced - Scott Daniel, Diana Rogers and More!

Votes are cast; polls are closed; and results have been tabulated! This was our biggest year yet! After a record number of voters in more than 75 regions worldwide, BroadwayWorld is very excited to announce the 2016 St. Petersburg/Tampa winners! Thanks to all who voted, and huge congratulations to all the winners!

Check back in October 2017 when the public nomination period will once again open for the 2017 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards.

And the winners are....

Best Actor in a Musical (local)

Scott Daniel - Spamalot - American Stage

Best Actor in a Play (local)

David Jenkins - Time Stands Still - Jobsite Theater

Best Actress in a Musical (local)

Diana Rogers - Always...Patsy Cline - Center for the Arts at River Ridge

Best Actress in a Play (local)

Renata Eastlick - Good People - American Stage

Best Choreographer (local)

Allison Burns - Silence! The Musical - Jobsite Theater

Best Community Theater Company

Eight O'Clock Theatre

Best Costume Design - Play or Musical (local)

Amy Cianci - The Importance of Being Earnest With Zombies - freeFall Theatre

Best Director/Musical (local)

Rick D'nofrio - Always...Patsy Cline - Center for the Arts at River Ridge

Best Director/Play (local)

Eric Davis - Peter And The Starcatcher - freeFall Theatre

Best Lighting Design - Play or Musical (local)

Mike Wood - The Pirates of Penzance - freeFall Theatre

Best Music Director - Play or Musical (local)

Robert Jarosh - SILENCE! The Musical - Jobsite Theater

Best Musical (local)

SILENCE! The Musical - Jobsite Theater

Best Play (local)

Time Stands Still - Jobsite Theater

Best Professional Theater Company

Jobsite Theater

Best Scenic Design - Play or Musical (local)

Brian M. Smallheer - Time Stands Still - Jobsite Theater

Best Sound Design - Play or Musical (local)

David Cohen - SILENCE! The Musical - Jobsite

BroadwayHD is exclusive Presenting Sponsor for this year's awards, representing a record-breaking 75 theater regions. Voters participating in this year's awards receive special offers and subscription opportunities to BroadwayHD, whose co-branding will extend through the voting and winners announcements.

Since its launch in 2015, BroadwayHD aims to extend the reach of Broadway to fans old and new, anytime and anywhere. BroadwayHD is the only online streaming service of its kind, offering viewers an unprecedented Broadway experience and access to exclusive live streams. In addition to exclusive live streamed content, BroadwayHD offers subscribers unlimited access to an on-demand library of over 160 Theater Productions from the comfort and convenience of their own homes-or wherever streaming is possible. It's the Broadway you know and love, curated from the stage to your screen."

In June of 2016, BroadwayHD made history with the live stream of Roundabout Theatre Company's "She Loves Me," marking the first-ever Broadway live stream. On January 14, BroadwayHD will live stream Roundabout Theatre Company's "Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical."

