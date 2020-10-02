The Theatre Channel's Halloween Episode Is On Sale Now

The episode is available to purchase now, ahead of its release on 30 October.

The second episode of The Theatre Channel is a specially extended Halloween themed episode with songs from Dracula, Carrie, and Jekyll and Hyde. The episode is available to purchase now, ahead of its release on 30 October, and details will be released in the coming weeks of further exciting and high-profile performers who will join the line-up.

The Theatre Channel is a brand-new web series showcasing well-known musical theatre classics - a unique hybrid of stage and screen. Performed by the cream of British and international musical theatre talent, each episode is staged and filmed with high production values on location at The Theatre Café in the heart of the West End, making full use of the whole space - from the bar seating area all the way up to the roof - and feature a mix of 5-6 standalone performances, ordinarily set in a café, bar or restaurant. Many of the performances are supported by the Café Four, a regular cast made up of other West End talents.

British musical theatre legend Linzi Hateley will revisit the musical that launched her career at the age of seventeen when she played the title role in Carrie in Stratford and on Broadway. She will perform the number "When There's No One" - returning to the show as Carrie's mother, the role originally performed by Barbara Cook and Betty Buckley.

The Halloween episode will include the following talent and performances:

Linzi Hateley (Mamma Mia!, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, Blood Brothers) singing When There Is No One from Carrie

Bradley Jaden (Les Misérables, Wicked) and Sophie Isaacs (Six, Heathers: The Musical) singing Life After Life from Dracula

Josh Piterman (The Phantom of the Opera) singing The Confrontation from Jekyll and Hyde

Aimie Atkinson (Pretty Woman, Six) with song to be announced.

The first episode - starring Tarinn Callender, Carrie Hope Fletcher, Oliver Ormson, Matt Henry MBE, Lucie Jones, Jenna Russell and Jodie Steele is available to purchase and download via www.thetheatrecafe.co.uk/channel - once purchased, audiences are able to watch episodes unlimited times.

The Theatre Channel's Café Four is comprised of Alyn Hawke (Oklahoma, Follies, 42nd Street), Emily Langham (The Boy Friend, Oklahoma, West Side Story), Sadie-Jean Shirley (City of Angels, Ghost: The Musical, Aladdin) and Alex Woodward (Mamma Mia, Hairspray).

Adam Blanshay said, "Halloween is beloved by children of all ages, and what better way to mark the holiday than to celebrate with a special Halloween-themed episode! There are many spooks and surprises in store. We hope the episode combines the right amount of camp fancy-dress fun with stirring epic performances. Moreover, may theatre fans rejoice as Linzi Hateley groundbreakingly revisits her roots with a stirring performance from Carrie- for the first time ever stepping into the shoes of Margaret White."

The Theatre Channel is produced by Adam Blanshay Productions and The Theatre Café, with direction and choreography by Bill Deamer and musical supervision by Michael England, set and costume design by Gregor Donnelly, lighting design by Jack Weir, sound design by Keegan Curran, videography by Ben Hewis and hair and makeup by Diana Hudson.

