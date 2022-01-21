The Charleston Light Opera Guild Presents AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' in June

The Charleston Light Opera Guild will present multiple performances between June 16 and 26, 2022 during FestivALL at the Guild Theatre.

Ain't Misbehavin' is a sassy, sultry musical celebration of legendary jazz great, Fats Waller. Thomas "Fats" Waller rose to international fame during the Golden Age of the Cotton Club and that jumpin' new beat of swing music. The show evokes the delightful humor and infectious energy of this American original as a 5 member African-American cast struts, strums and sings the songs Waller made famous from uptown clubs to downtown Tin Pan Alley to Hollywood and concert stages in the US, Canada and Europe.

Ain't Misbehavin' opened on Broadway in 1978 with cast members Nell Carter, Irene Cara, Andre DeShields, Amelia McQueen and Ken Page. With a score that includes Honeysuckle Rose, Ain't Misbehavin', Black and Blue, This Joint is Jumpin' and I've Got a Feeling I'm Falling, this production will energize audiences with a insight into a vibrant time in American history.

Learn more at https://www.charlestonlightoperaguild.org/home/show-history/aint-misbehavin.