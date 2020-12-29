LAST CHANCE To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards! Old Opera House Theatre Company Leads Theatre Company Of The Decade!

Voting ends THIS WEEK for the 2020 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in West Virginia!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.

Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for West Virginia:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Christine Brewer, Clarke County High School 67%

David Ryan, Martinsburg High School 14%

Lindsay Byars 13%

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Huntington Dance Theatre 50%

Old Opera House Arts Centre 46%

Princeton Dance Studio 2%

Best Ensemble

FOLLIES - Alchemy Theatre Troupe - 2019 25%

Roald Dahl'S MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Old Opera House Theatre - 2019 23%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - ARTS - 2016 14%

Best Theatre Staff

Old Opera House Theatre 42%

First Stage Children's theatre 31%

Arts Resources for the TriState 26%

Costume Design of the Decade

Tish Maynard - THE ADVENTURE OF Tom Sawyer - First Stage Children's Theatre - 2017 79%

Tammi White - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Planet Xtreme Teen Center - 2018 21%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Bil Neal - FOLLIES - Cabell County Board of Eduaction - 2020 28%

Amy Knell Carlson - THE FULL MONTY - ARTS - 2016 27%

Zach Davis - SHREK THE MUSICAL - First Stage childrens theatre - 2019 18%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Mike Murdock - RABBIT HOLE - ARTS - 2015 70%

Zach Davis - THE ADVENTURES OF Tom Sawyer - First Stage Childrens Theatre - 2017 23%

Tim Smith - THE HOBBIT - Planet Xtreme Teen Center - 2019 7%

Original Script Of The Decade

Charlie Perkins - YARD SALE (2019) - Old Opera House Theatre - 2020 46%

Amy Hebb - AWKWARD AGE - Old Opera House Theatre - 2020 36%

Charlie Perkins - THE CLOAK OF THE SUPREME CHAMPION OVER ALL OTHERS - Old Opera House Theatre - 2015 10%

Performer Of The Decade

Michael Naglee - CRAZY FOR YOU - ARTS - 2015 49%

Zach Davis - MURDEROUS REUNION - Murder and Merriment - 2020 24%

Kayli Mann - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Planet Xtreme Teen Center - 2018 9%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

FOLLIES - Cabell County Board of Education - 2020 33%

DISNEY'S NEWSIES - First Stage Theatre - 2019 24%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - First Stage Children's Theatre - 2019 18%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

UNBROKEN CIRCLE - Old Opera House Theatre - 2020 31%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - First Stage Theatre - 2015 21%

ALICE'S ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND - First Stage Theatre - 2018 20%

Set Design Of The Decade

Greg Morris - AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - ARTS - 2016 32%

Lee Hebb - UNBROKEN CIRCLE - Old Opera House Theatre - 2019 17%

Zach Davis - ALICE'S ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND - First Stage Children theatre - 2018 15%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Old Opera House Theatre Company 34%

Alchemy Theatre Troupe 32%

First Stage Children's Theatre 24%