Vote Today For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Tampa Awards; American Stage Theater Company Leads Best Theatre Staff

There's just four short weeks left to vote for the BroadwayWorld Tampa Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Tampa!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.

Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Find your region on the list below and vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Tampa:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Cheryl Lee 15%

Mark Pennington 15%

C. David Frankel 13%

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Erin's Dance Works 30%

Cheryl Lee Studio 29%

Central Florida Dance Alliance 14%

Best Ensemble

CABARET - freeFall - 2012 16%

AMERICAN IDIOT - Mad Theatre - 2018 10%

COLUMBINUS - Innovocative Theatre - 2019 10%

Best Theatre Staff

American Stage Theater Company 35%

Carrollwood Players 15%

Mad Theatre 13%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

American Stage Summer Theatre Programs 36%

Broadway Theatre Project 20%

Carrollwood Cultural Center 19%

Costume Design of the Decade

MAMMA MIA! - American Stage Theater Company - 2019 24%

Meli Mossey - DISENCHANTED - Mad Theatre - 2019 12%

Paul Berg & Aaron Washington - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Mas Community Theatre - 2018 12%

Dancer Of The Decade

Emilee Dupre - CABARET - freeFall - 2012 36%

Hannah Butler - NEWSIES - Arts In Motion - 2019 31%

Ashlee Dupre - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - Palace Theatre New York - 2016 23%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Stephanie Gularte - MAMMA MIA! - American Stage Theater Company - 2019 24%

Eric Davis - CABARET - freeFall - 2012 22%

Capria Pichette - NEWSIES - Arts In Motion - 2019 14%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Stephanie Gularte - GOOD PEOPLE - American Stage Theater Company - 2016 17%

Staci Sabarsky - COLUMBINUS - Innovocative - 2019 14%

Dawn Kidle - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Carrollwood Players - 2016 14%

Favorite Social Media

American Stage Theater Company 27%

Stageworks Theater 19%

Theatre Exceptional 17%

Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Gobioff Foundation 38%

Hal Freedman & Willi Rudowsky 29%

Russell Buchan 18%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Mike Wood - MAMMA MIA - American Stage - 2019 31%

Anthony Vito - AMERICAN IDIOT - Mad Theatre - 2018 15%

Keith Eisenstadt - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Mas Community Theatre - 2018 13%

Original Script Of The Decade

Natalie Symons - THE PEOPLE DOWNSTAIRS - American Stage - 2020 43%

Deborah Bostock-Kelley, Peter Nason - A NECESSARY CONVERSATION - Straz's TECO Theatre - 2018 29%

Gretchen Suarez-Pena - MELINA - Carrollwood Cultural Center - 2020 28%

Performer Of The Decade

Zachary James - ON BROADWAY - Springstead Theatre - 2020 12%

Maggie Gamson - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Carrollwood Players - 2016 12%

Emilee Dupre - CABARET - freeFall - 2012 10%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

MAMMA MIA - American Stage - 2019 27%

CABARET - freeFall - 2012 13%

HEATHERS - Mad Theatre - 2019 7%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

LIZZIE - Jobsite Theater - 2016 23%

TURN OF THE SCREW - freeFall - 2019 20%

COLUMBINUS - Innovocative - 2019 15%

Set Design Of The Decade

Chelsie Camaro Smith - JEKYLL & HYDE - Carrollwood Players - 2018 16%

Scott Cooper - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - American Stage - 2011 14%

Gene Kish - THE LITTLE MERMAID - New Tampa Players - 2019 10%

Sound Design of the Decade

Craig Hartfield - NEWSIES - Arts In Motion - 2019 18%

Jeremy Douglass - SILENT SKY - American Stage - 2019 17%

MaryBeth Wells - JEKYLL & HYDE - Carrollwood Players - 2018 16%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

American Stage Theatre Company 24%

freeFall 17%

Stageworks Theater Company 12%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

Theatre Tampa Bay 39%

Raymond James 30%

Arts Tampa Bay 16%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Karli Marie Gundersen - JEKYLL & HYDE - Carrollwood Player - 2018 14%

Alison Jackson - MAMMA MIA - American Stage in the Park - 2019 12%

Zachary James - ON BROADWAY - Springstead Theatre - 2020 12%

Volunteer Of The Decade

American Stage-Tinker McKee 32%

Michael Murphy 24%

Cheryl Flowers, Powerstories 15%

