Final Week Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld South Africa Awards!

These are the final weeks to vote for the 2020 BroadwayWorld South Africa Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in South Africa! The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix. Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!Don't miss out! Vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! Here are the current standings for South Africa: Arts Educator Of The Decade

LAMTA 45%



24%

16%

Waterfront Theatre SchoolRenos Spanoudes

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Figure Of 8 Dance Collective 59%

Cape Dance Company 31%

The Academy SA 10%



Best Ensemble

KUDU - Baxter Theatre - 2018 42%

KINKY BOOTS - The Fugard - 2019 11%

CHICAGO THE MUSICAL - Artscape Theatre - 2019 9%



Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

The Fugard Theatre 50%

Stardust Theatrical Dining 34%

Sidedish Theatre Bistro 16%



Best Theatre Staff

The Fugard Theatre 44%

Teatro, Montecasino 22%

Artscape Theatre 15%



Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

National Childrens Theatre 47%

Stageworx 17%

Young Performers Project (KZN) 14%



Costume Design of the Decade

Birrie Le Roux - KINKY BOOTS - The Fugard - 2020 51%

Birrie Le Roux - FUNNY GIRL - The Fugard - 2017 13%

Niall Griffin - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOUR DREAMCOAST - Theatre on the Bay - 2016 13%



Dancer Of The Decade

Sven-Eric Muller - WEST SIDE STORY - The Fugard - 2018 22%

Phillip Schnetler - KINKY BOOTS - The Fugard - 2019 20%

Jarryd Nurden - CHICAGO - Artscape Theatre - 2019 19%



Director of a Musical of the Decade

Matthew Wild - KINKY BOOTS - The Fugard - 2019 24%

David Kramer - DANGER IN THE DARK - Baxter Theatre - 2019 18%

Matthew Wild - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Fugard - 2013 16%



Director of a Play of the Decade

Lara Foot - THE INCONVENIENCE OF WINGS - Baxter Theatre - 2018 53%

Matthew Counihan - MY CHILDREN MY AFRICA - South African State Theatre and National Childrens Theatre - 2019 16%

Alan Committie - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Theatre on the Bay - 2017 14%



Favorite Social Media

The Fugard Theatre 45%

Artscape Theatre 24%

Teatro, Montecasino 16%



Lighting Design of the Decade

Fred Abrahamse - EQUUS - Theatre on the Bay - 2019 26%

Oliver Hauser - ROCK OF AGES - Teatro, Montecasino - 2018 24%

Wolf Britz - BALBESIT - Artscape Theatre - 2014 21%



Original Script Of The Decade

Lwanda Sindaphi - KUDU - Baxter Theatre - 2018 63%

John Kani - KUNENE AND THE KING - The Fugard - 2019 14%

Louis Viljoen - CHAMP - The Fugard - 2013 14%



Performer Of The Decade

David Dennis - PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT - Teatro, Montecasino - 2017 19%

Andrew Buckland - THE INCONVENIENCE OF WINGS - Baxter Theatre - 2018 17%

Brendan van Rhyn - ROCKY HORROR - The Fugard - 2014 13%



Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

KINKY BOOTS - The Fugard - 2019 28%

JERSEY BOYS - Artscape Theatre - 2013 14%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Fugard - 2013 14%



Production Of A Play Of The Decade

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Theatre on the Bay - 2017 20%

MY CHILDREN MY AFRICA - South African State Theatre and National Childrens Theatre - 2019 17%

SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - The Fugard - 2017 15%



Set Design Of The Decade

Saul Radomsky - ORPHEUS IN AFRICA - The Fugard - 2020 31%

Paul Wills - KINKY BOOTS - The Fugard - 2019 29%

Paul Wills - KING KONG - The Fugard - 2017 18%



Sound Design of the Decade

Mark Malherbe - KINKY BOOTS - The Fugard - 2019 38%

Aki Khan - DISTRICT SIX KANALA - The Fugard - 2016 18%

Mark Malherbe - KING KONG - The Fugard - 2017 18%



Theatre Company Of The Decade

Magnet Theatre 64%

Pieter Toerien 19%

Showtime Management 16%

