Two Weeks Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards!

There's just two short weeks left to vote for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Seattle!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Best Ensemble (Equity)

THE VELVETEEN RABBIT - Seattle Children's Theatre - 2018 27%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Showtunes - 2018 18%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - ACT/5th Avenue Theatre - 2018 12%



Best Ensemble (Non-Equity)

THE MUSIC MAN - ManeStage Theatre Company - 2018 22%

OEDIPUS THE KING - Play Your Part - 2020 11%

BENT - The Changing Scene Theatre Northwest - 2018 11%



Costume Design of the Decade

Karen Ann Ledger - DREAMGIRLS - Village Theatre - 2017 61%

Catherine Hunt - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Seattle Children's Theatre - 2014 33%

Harmony Arnold - O LOVELY GLOWWORM; OR SCENES OF GREAT BEAUTY - New Century Theatre Company - 2011 7%



Dancer Of The Decade (Equity)

Taryn Darr - CHICAGO - Village Theatre - 2013 29%

Greg McCormick Allen - MARY POPPINS - Village Theatre - 2014 20%

Gabriel Corey - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Village Theatre - 2016 17%



Dancer Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

Bethany Olson - THE MUSIC MAN - ManeStage Theatre Company - 2018 62%

Callie Nissing - ELEPHANT & PIGGIE - SecondStory Rep - 2019 21%

Madalyn Brooks - MY FAIR LADY - ManeStage Theatre Company - 2017 17%



Director of a Musical of the Decade

Brenda S. Henson - SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS - ManeStage Theatre Company - 2020 25%

Faith Bennett Russell - LEGALLY BLONDE - Showtunes - 2018 13%

Eric Ankrim - AMERICAN IDIOT - ArtsWest - 2015 10%



Director of a Play of the Decade

Jay Henson - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - ManeStage Theatre Company - 2018 23%

Pavlina Morris - BENT - The Changing Scene Theatre Northwest - 2018 18%

Purni Morell - THE VELVETEEN RABBIT - Seattle Children's Theatre - 2018 16%



First Theatre You Want to Go Back To (Equity)

5th Avenue Theatre 32%

Village Theatre 20%

Seattle Children's Theatre 16%



First Theatre You Want to Go Back To (Non-Equity)

ManeStage Theatre Company 25%

Tacoma Little Theatre 19%

The Changing Scene Theatre Northwest 13%



Lighting Design of the Decade

Brenda S. Henson - THE LITTLE MERMAID - ManeStage Theatre Company - 2019 30%

Duane Schuler - RAGTIME - 5th Avenue Theatre - 2017 11%

Niclas Olson - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Tacoma Little Theatre - 2018 10%



Performer Of The Decade (Equity)

Diana Huey - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - 5th Avenue Theatre - 2016 24%

Ashley Byam - THE VELVETEEN RABBIT - Seattle Children's Theatre - 2018 21%

Kendra Kassebaum - MAMMA MIA - 5th Avenue Theatre - 2018 10%



Performer Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

Laurice Roberts - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Changing Scene Theatre Northwest - 2019 22%

Sarah Canton - PRIDE & PREJUDICE - ManeStage Theatre Company - 2019 22%

Stephanie Bull - JEKYLL AND HYDE - Renton Civic Theatre - 2016 20%



Production Of A Musical Of The Decade (Equity)

RAGTIME - 5th Avenue Theatre - 2017 22%

LES MISERABLES - Village Theatre - 2013 17%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Showtunes - 2018 13%



Production Of A Musical Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS - ManeStage Theatre Company - 2020 32%

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Driftwood Players - 2019 12%

PARADE - Sound Theatre Company - 2016 9%



Production Of A Play Of The Decade (Equity)

THE VELVETEEN RABBIT - Seattle Children's Theatre - 2018 44%

INDECENT - Seattle Rep - 2019 19%

A THOUSAND SPLENDID SUNS - Seattle Rep - 2018 13%



Production Of A Play Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - ManeStage Theatre Company - 2018 31%

BENT - The Changing Scene Theatre Northwest - 2018 15%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Changing Scene Theatre Northwest - 2019 14%



Set Design Of The Decade (Equity)

James Button - THE VELVETEEN RABBIT - Seattle Children's Theatre - 2018 26%

David Korins - HERE LIES LOVE - Seattle Rep - 2017 22%

Jared Roberts - AMERICAN IDIOT - ArtsWest - 2015 17%



Set Design Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

MEET ME IN ST LOUIS - ManeStage Theatre Company - 2017 37%

Blake York - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL - Tacoma Little Theatre - 2019 25%

Albie Clementi - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Burien Actors Theatre - 2016 15%



Sound Design of the Decade

Jay Henson - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - ManeStage Theatre Company - 2017 36%

Darren Hembd - BENT - The Changing Scene Theatre Northwest - 2018 26%

Meghan Roche and Robertson Witmer - RICHARD III - Seattle Shakespeare Company - 2018 19%



Theatre Company Of The Decade (Equity)

Village Theatre 33%

Seattle Rep 28%

Seattle Children's Theatre 21%



Theatre Company Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

ManeStage Theatre Company 26%

Tacoma Little Theatre 19%

The Changing Scene Theatre Northwest 13%



Top Streaming Production/Performance

OEDIPUS THE KING - Play Your Part - 2020 49%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - GreenStage - 2020 43%

R.U.R - New Muses Theatre Company - 2020 8%



Vocalist Of The Decade (Equity)

Alexandria Henderson - LEGALLY BLONDE - Showtunes - 2018 24%

Cayman Illika - MARY POPPINS - Village Theatre - 2014 10%

Yassmin Alers - IN THE HEIGHTS - Seattle Rep - 2018 8%

