The LAUNCH PAD Amplify Reading Series Festival Comes to UCSB Theater/Dance

The festival takes place on January 13 and 14, 2023. 

Dec. 07, 2022  
This January, four dynamic new plays will receive 20-hour workshops culminating in readings presented to the public and livestreamed during the third annual UCSB LAUNCH PAD Amplify Reading Series Festival on January 13 and 14, 2023.

The Festival, focusing on equity, diversity, and inclusion, spotlights writers of color and is produced in collaboration with National New Play Network (NNPN) affiliated artists and member theaters and UCSB's AMPLIFY Initiative.

The 2023 Festival:

Friday, January 13 | 4pm & 8pm

Wife of Headless Man Investigates Her Own Disappearance by Yussef El Guindi

Freedom Hill by Jacqueline E. Lawton nominated by Playmakers Repertory Company

Saturday, January 14| 1pm & 5pm

Dalia is Dead and her Dad Keeps Making Dumplings by Stephanie Kyung Sun Walters

Replaced by Eric Reyes Loo nominated by East West Players

"Although this is our 3rd festival, it is the first time we will actually be in person instead of on Zoom. We cherish our continued collaboration with NNPN, and cannot wait to bring these superb writers to UCSB to collaborate with our students, faculty and guest artists. There is a special alchemy that occurs when veteran and emerging artists work together," shares LAUNCH PAD Artistic Director, Risa Brainin.

"We here at National New Play Network are always delighted to provide additional opportunities for our Member Theaters and Affiliated Artists, who are our programmatic alumni, to develop and share the work they are creating. LAUNCH PAD has proven hugely successful for our folx in the past, and we are thrilled with this expansion of our partnership," shares Nan Barnett, Executive Director of National New Play Network.

This event will also be livestreamed to Facebook!

Visit theaterdance.ucsb.edu for more information.



