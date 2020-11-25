Voting Open For The BroadwayWorld San Diego Awards; Coronado Playhouse Leads Theatre Of The Decade!

Voting is open for the BroadwayWorld San Diego Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Voting is only only through December 31st, so make sure to have your say and vote!

Here are the current standings for San Diego:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Moonlight Ampitheatre, Vista Ca. 32%

Samantha Ginn 19%

Steve Schmitz 15%

Best Ensemble

THE OLD MAN AND THE OLD MOON - Coronado Playhouse - 2019 18%

MAMMA MIA - Coronado Playhouse - 2019 13%

PUFFS - The Eastern - 2019 12%

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Handel's Gourmet Ice Cream (Carlsbad) 73%

Campfire (Carlsbad) 27%

Best Theatre Staff

Coronado Playhouse 38%

New Village Arts 25%

Moonlight Ampiteatre, Vista, CA 16%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

San Diego Junior Theatre 37%

Moonlight Youth Theatre, Vista Ca. 32%

Kids Act - New Village Arts 23%

Costume Design of the Decade

Amanda Quivey - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - New Village Arts - 2019 49%

Pam Stompoly-Ericson - GUNTOPIA - The Roustabouts - 2020 26%

Elisa Benzoni - MARGIN OF ERROR - The Roustabouts - 2017 15%

Dancer Of The Decade

Trevor Rex - SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE - New Village Arts - 2019 62%

Celeste Lanuza - PETER PAN - Moonlight Amphitheater - 2016 38%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

AJ Knox - AVENUE Q - New Village Arts - 2018 46%

Kristianne Kurner - AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS - New Village Arts - 2019 25%

Colleen Kollar Smith - BIG RIVER - New Village Arts - 2016 17%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Justin Allen Slagle - PUFFS OR SEVEN INCREASINGLY EVENTFUL YEARS AT A CERTAIN SCHOOL OF MAGIC AND MAGIC - The Eastern Theatre Group - 2019 25%

Melissa Coleman-Reed - MEN ON BOATS - New Village Arts - 2018 15%

Jacole Kitchen - AN ILIAD - New Village Arts - 2017 12%

Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Scott & Donna White 42%

Mark Coulombe 25%

Jack & Valerie Cumming 22%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Paul Canaletti - MURDER FOR TWO - New Village Arts - 2020 40%

Curtis Mueller - MARGIN OF ERROR - The Roustabouts - 2017 35%

Paul Canaletti - CLOUD TECTONICS - New Village Arts - 2018 25%

Original Script Of The Decade

Samantha Ginn & AJ Knox - THE SERVANT OF TWO MASTERS - New Village Arts - 2019 26%

Aleta Barthell - NIGHT WITCHES - New Village Arts - 2019 19%

Phil Johnson and Omri Schein - WITHERING HEIGHTS - The Roustabouts - 2017 16%

Performer Of The Decade

Barron Henzel - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - Coronado Playhouse - 2018 17%

Carina Velona - FREAKY FRIDAY - Moonlight Youth Theatre - 2019 16%

Anthony Zelig - MATILDA - Coronado Playhouse - 2020 13%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - New Village Arts - 2019 19%

THE OLD MAN AND THE OLD MOON - Coronado Playhouse - 2019 18%

AVENUE Q - New Village Arts - 2018 13%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

PUFFS - The Eastern - 2019 17%

THE 39 STEPS - Coronado Playhouse - 2017 17%

A JEWISH JOKE - The Roustabouts - 2018 11%

Set Design Of The Decade

Doug Cumming - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - New Village Arts - 2019 24%

Jacob Sampson - THE OLD MAN AND THE OLD MOON - Coronado Playhouse - 2019 23%

Chad Oakley - CABARET - Coronado Playhouse - 2019 15%

Sound Design of the Decade

Melanie Chen Cole - MEN ON BOATS - New Village Arts - 2018 55%

MaeAnn Ross - GUNTOPIA - The Roustabouts - 2020 17%

Matt Lescault-Wood - A JEWISH JOKE - The Roustabouts - 2018 17%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Coronado Playhouse 41%

New Village Arts 30%

Moonlight Youth Theatre Company 19%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

Shubert Organization 46%

Jazzercise 44%

The Sahm Foundation 10%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Eboni Muse - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - New Village Arts - 2019 51%

Cashae Monya - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - New Village Arts - 2019 32%

Jasmine January - AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS - New Village Arts - 2019 9%

Volunteer Of The Decade

Renee Berg - Star Repertory Theatre 48%

The Roustabouts, Julie Ustin 16%

Kathy & Bill Deering 15%

