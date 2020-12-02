Vote Today For The 2020 BroadwayWorld San Antonio Awards; Circle Arts Theatre Leads Best Theatre Staff

There's just four short weeks left to vote for the BroadwayWorld San Antonio Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in San Antonio!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.

Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Find your region on the list below and vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for San Antonio:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Kara Kuczkowski - Freddyburg Youth Theater 42%

Robin Williams - Circle Arts Theatre 27%

Roberta Elliott - Circle Arts Theatre 14%

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Relev√© Studio's 52%

Ms. Rhonda's School of Dance 35%

Fredericksburg Dance Company 13%

Best Ensemble

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2018 39%

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME - Circle Arts Theatre New Braunfels TX - 2019 17%

9 TO 5 - Circle Arts Theatre New Braunfels TX - 2019 14%

Best Theatre Staff

Circle Arts Theatre - New Braunfels TX 57%

Majestic Theatre - San Antonio 30%

Fredricksburg Theatre Company 12%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Circle Arts Theatre New Braunfels TX 41%

Sunshine Projects 22%

Fredericksburg Theater Academy 15%

Costume Design of the Decade

Tommie Bailey - GUYS AND DOLLS - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2017 50%

Cathy Polk - BEAUTY AND TGE BEAST - NewBraunfels Performing Arts - 2018 21%

Tommie Bailey - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID JR. - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2017 6%

Dancer Of The Decade

Hailey Heitmeyer - SINGING IN THE RAIN - Circle Arts Theatre New Braunfels TX - 2019 42%

Tristen Geren - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2018 39%

Madison Grumbles - SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2020 10%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Kerry Goff - GUYS AND DOLLS - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2017 51%

Ashleigh Goff - SEUSSICAL, JR. - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2018 20%

Jim Weisman - LES MISERABLES - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2014 6%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Ashleigh Goff - BLITHE SPIRIT - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2014 59%

Jamie Honeycutt - LION WITCH ABD WARDROBE - New Braunfels Performing Arts - 2016 10%

Ashleigh Goff - THE MIRACLE WORKER - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2013 7%

Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Circle Arts Theatre New Braunfels TX 59%

Joci Awards - Las Casas Foundation for The Performing Arts 29%

Barbra Lake 8%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Kerry Goff - THE MUSIC MAN - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2018 43%

Ryan Bailey - A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2016 26%

Faith Castaneda - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - fredricksburg theatre company - 2020 13%

Performer Of The Decade

Tristen Geren - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2018 30%

Colby Kloehr - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME - Circle Arts Theatre New Braunfels TXCircle - 2019 28%

Drew Heitmeyer - WITHOUT RULE OF LAW - Queen Bees Productions New Braunfels, TX - 2020 14%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2018 44%

SINGING IN THE RAIN - Circle Arts Theatre New Braunfels TX - 2019 21%

9 TO 5 - Circle Arts Theatre New Braunfels TX - 2019 18%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

WAIT UNTIL DARK - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2012 39%

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME - Circle Arts Theatre New Braunfels TX - 2019 24%

WITHOUT RULE OF LAW - Queen Bees Productions New Braunfels, TX - 2020 11%

Set Design Of The Decade

John Lumpkin and Tristen Geren - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2018 38%

Robin Williams - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Circle Arts Theatre New Braunfels TX - 2018 30%

Deborah Wilson - WITHOUT RULE OF LAW - Queen Bees Productions New Braunfels, TX - 2020 14%

Sound Design of the Decade

Adrianna Gonzalez - SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2020 36%

Chase Jentz - SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2020 26%

Chase Jentz - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2020 21%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Circle Arts Theatre New Braunfels TX 61%

Fredericksburg Theater Company 29%

Performing arts San Antonio 11%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

Circle Arts Theatre New Braunfels TX 63%

Las Casas Foundation 22%

Fredericksburg Theater Company 15%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Colby Kloehr - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME - Circle Arts Theatre New Braunfels TX - 2020 41%

Shelby Morton - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID JR. - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2017 40%

Kirk Kelso - SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE - Fredericksburg Theater Company - 2020 6%

Volunteer Of The Decade

Taylor Geren - Fredericksburg Theater Company 65%

Billy Davis - Fredericksburg Theater Company 8%

Courtney LeFan 8%

Related Articles