Voting Open For The BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards; ACADEMY PLAYERS OF RI Leads Theatre Of The Decade

Voting is open for the BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Voting is only only through December 31st, so make sure to have your say and vote!

Our local editors have set the categories, our readers have submitted nominees, and now YOU get to vote for your favorites! The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix!

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.



Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Click on the link to vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Rhode Island:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Carol Schlink, Mount Hope High 31%

ACADEMY PLAYERS OF RI 23%

Alan Hawkridge, URI 13%

Best Ensemble

NEWSIES - ACADEMY PLAYERS OF RI - 2018 24%

THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Epic Theatre Company - 2019 13%

RAGTIME - Trinity Repertory Company - 2018 9%

Best Theatre Staff

ACADEMY PLAYERS OF RI 46%

Theatre by the Sea 25%

Burbage Theatre Company 20%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

ACADEMY PLAYERS OF RI 50%

Trinity Repertory Company 30%

Camp TBTS-Theatre by the Sea 10%

Costume Design of the Decade

JACKIE LANGELIER & KERI GEYER - MAMMA MIA! - ACADEMY PLAYERS OF RI - 2019 40%

Marissa Dufault - GOBLIN MARKET - Head Trick Theatre - 2019 32%

SUE BROOKS - NEWSIES - ACADEMY PLAYERS OF RI - 2018 28%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

RITA A. MARON - MAMMA MIA! - ACADEMY PLAYERS OF RI - 2019 36%

RITA A. MARON - NEWSIES - ACADEMY PLAYERS OF RI - 2018 27%

Rebecca Maxfield - GOBLIN MARKET - Head Trick Theatre - 2019 26%

Director of a Play of the Decade

MELISSA THOMAS - THE MOUSETRAP - ACADEMY PLAYERS OF RI - 2019 57%

Rebecca Maxfield - MRS. DALLOWAY - Head Trick Theatre - 2019 43%

Favorite Social Media

Epic Theatre Company 49%

Trinity Repertory Company 35%

The Wilbury Theatre Group 11%

Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

ACADEMY PLAYERS OF RI 50%

RISCA 28%

Charles & Cheryl Cavalconte (Bristol) 22%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Josef Allen - GOBLIN MARKET - Head Trick Theatre - 2019 37%

Jose Santiago - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Theatre by the Sea - 2017 32%

Jose Santiago - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Theatre by the Sea - 2019 32%

Original Script Of The Decade

Kevin Broccoli - PAINT - Epic Theatre Company - 2019 54%

Kevin Broccoli - MARSHALL - Epic Theatre Company - 2018 46%

Performer Of The Decade

DONNA GORHAM - MAMMA MIA! - ACADEMY PLAYERS OF RI - 2019 32%

Lynne Collinson - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - 2nd Story Theatre - 2012 10%

KYLE BUONFIGLIO - NEWSIES - ACADEMY PLAYERS OF RI - 2018 8%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

MAMMA MIA! - ACADEMY PLAYERS OF RI - 2019 24%

NEWSIES - ACADEMY PLAYERS OF RI - 2018 14%

CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - Epic Theatre Company at The Academy Players - 2020 11%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

THE MOUSETRAP - ACADEMY PLAYERS OF RI - 2019 27%

AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - 2nd Story Theatre - 2012 11%

DEATH OF A SALESMAN - Trinity Repertory Company - 2018 11%

Set Design Of The Decade

RITA A. MARON - MAMMA MIA! - ACADEMY PLAYERS OF RI - 2019 26%

Trevor Elliott - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - 2nd Story Theatre - 2012 14%

RITA A. MARON - NEWSIES - ACADEMY PLAYERS OF RI - 2019 11%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

ACADEMY PLAYERS OF RI 29%

Trinity Repertory Company 24%

Epic Theatre Company 14%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

Cardi's Furniture 47%

Trinity Repertory Company 31%

RISCA 22%

Vocalist Of The Decade

MEGAN MAHONEY - FAME - ACADEMY PLAYERS OF RI - 2014 32%

Rachael Warren - RAGTIME - Trinity Repertory Company - 2018 22%

Rachael Warren - FUN HOME - The Wilbury Theatre Group - 2019 21%

Volunteer Of The Decade

RAECHEL ROBIDOUX 44%

KERI GEYER 17%

SUE BROOKS 14%

Related Articles