LAST CHANCE To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Awards! Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma Leads Theatre Company Of The Decade!
Voting ends December 31st, 2020. Winners will be announced in January!
Voting ends THIS WEEK for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Oklahoma!
The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.
Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!Don't miss out! Vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!
Here are the current standings for Oklahoma:
Arts Educator Of The Decade
Lance Marsh Oklahoma City University 17%
Emily Heugatter University of Central Oklahoma 16%
Greg White University of Central Oklahoma 13%
Best Dance Studio Of The Decade
Dance Unlimited 48%
Lyric Theatre's Thelma Gaylord Academy 27%
The Studio of The Sooner Theatre 10%
Best Ensemble
TRIBES - University of Central Oklahoma - 2019 14%
BRIGHT STAR - Choctaw High School - 2020 13%
MY FAIR LADY - OKC Rep - 2012 10%
Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)
Empire Slice House OKC 25%
The Mule 13%
Gage's Steakhouse Guthrie OK 12%
Best Theatre Staff
Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 35%
Pollard Theatre Company 22%
OKC Rep 12%
Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade
Lyric Theatre's Thelma Gaylord Academy 31%
Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre 28%
Dance Unlimited / Spotlight Academy 14%
Costume Design of the Decade
Jenny Rottmayer - EVITA - Upstage Theatre - 2019 19%
Jeffrey Meek - TITANIC - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma - 2019 13%
Jeffrey Meek - HELLO, DOLLY! - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma - 2018 9%
Dancer Of The Decade
Ryan Steer - NINE - University of Central Oklahoma - 2020 28%
Tatum Grace Ludlam - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma - 2019 21%
Christopher Rice - WEST SIDE STORY - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma - 2017 12%
Director of a Musical of the Decade
Shawn Churchman - MY FAIR LADY - OKC Rep / University of Oklahoma Co-Production - 2012 17%
Patrick Towne - BONNIE AND CLYDE - Upstage Theatre - 2018 16%
Greg White - NINE - University of Central Oklahoma - 2020 12%
Director of a Play of the Decade
Jerome Stevenson - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - OKC Rep - 2019 30%
Emily Heugatter - TRIBES - University of Central Oklahoma - 2019 28%
Ronn Burton - THOSE WHO LIE BEYOND - 19th Century Hound / Factory Obscura - 2018 7%
Favorite Social Media
Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 45%
Pollard Theatre Company 26%
OKC Rep 12%
Lighting Design of the Decade
Brett Rottmayer - BONNIE AND CLYDE - Upstage Theatre - 2018 17%
Adam Chamberlin - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - OKC Rep - 2019 14%
Christina Watanabe - RADIUM GIRLS - University of Central Oklahoma - 2020 13%
Most Improved Theatre Company
The Boom OKC - 2020 34%
Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma - 2014 31%
3rd Act Theatre - 2020 13%
Original Script Of The Decade
Shawn Churchman - PRYOR RENDERING - OKC Rep - 2016 28%
Adam LaPorte - THE BASEBALL PLAY - Oklahoma City University - 2019 23%
Jared Blount - BASKET CASE - Theatre Crude Fringe Festival - 2020 17%
Performer Of The Decade
Jenny Rottmayer - EVITA - Upstage Theatre - 2019 13%
Gavin Thomas Drew - TRIBES - University of Central Oklahoma - 2019 12%
Matthew Alvin Brown - I AM MY OWN WIFE - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma - 2017 8%
Production Of A Musical Of The Decade
PRYOR RENDERING - OKC Rep - 2017 20%
BONNIE AND CLYDE - Upstage Theatre - 2018 14%
TITANIC - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma - 2019 10%
Production Of A Play Of The Decade
FROST/NIXON - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma - 2019 21%
A FEW GOOD MEN - Pollard Theatre Company - 2018 18%
RADIUM GIRLS - University of Central Oklahoma - 2020 18%
Set Design Of The Decade
Jerome Stevenson - AMERICAN IDIOT - Pollard Theatre Company - 2016 16%
Kim Powers - TITANIC - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma - 2019 13%
Ben Hall - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - OKC Rep - 2019 10%
Sound Design of the Decade
Jerome Stevenson - AMERICAN IDIOT - Pollard Theatre Company - 2020 41%
Steve Emerson - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - OKC Rep - 2019 22%
Nicholas Poss - EURYDICE - University of Central Oklahoma - 2017 16%
Theatre Company Of The Decade
Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 46%
Pollard Theatre Company 19%
OKC Rep 13%
Top Arts Supporting Organization
Allied Arts 45%
Oklahoma Arts Council 44%
Hal Smith Restaurant Group 7%
Top Streaming Production/Performance
RADIUM GIRLS - University of Central Oklahoma - 2020 37%
BASKET CASE - Theatre Crude Fringe Festival - 2020 35%
MOONGLOW - 3rd Act Theatre - 2020 13%
Vocalist Of The Decade
Audra McDonald - AN EVENING WITH Audra McDonald - OKC Rep - 2017 19%
Laura Himes - SHE LOVES ME - The Bethany Stage - 2019 17%
Collin O'Neill - TITANIC - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma - 2019 8%
Volunteer Of The Decade
Vicki Worster 24%
Matthew Percival 21%
Madge Fields 18%
