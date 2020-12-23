Final Week Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Awards!

These are the final weeks to vote for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Oklahoma! The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix. Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!Don't miss out! Vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! Here are the current standings for Oklahoma: Arts Educator Of The Decade

Lance Marsh Oklahoma City University 17%



16%

13%

Emily Heugatter University of Central OklahomaGreg White University of Central Oklahoma

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Dance Unlimited 48%

Lyric Theatre's Thelma Gaylord Academy 27%

The Studio of The Sooner Theatre 10%



Best Ensemble

BRIGHT STAR - Choctaw High School - 2020 13%

TRIBES - University of Central Oklahoma - 2019 13%

MY FAIR LADY - OKC Rep - 2012 10%



Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Empire Slice House OKC 26%

The Mule 14%

Gage's Steakhouse Guthrie OK 11%



Best Theatre Staff

Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 36%

Pollard Theatre Company 21%

OKC Rep 13%



Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Lyric Theatre's Thelma Gaylord Academy 32%

Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre 26%

Dance Unlimited / Spotlight Academy 15%



Costume Design of the Decade

Jenny Rottmayer - EVITA - Upstage Theatre - 2019 19%

Jeffrey Meek - TITANIC - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma - 2019 13%

Jeffrey Meek - HELLO, DOLLY! - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma - 2018 9%



Dancer Of The Decade

Ryan Steer - NINE - University of Central Oklahoma - 2020 27%

Tatum Grace Ludlam - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma - 2019 21%

Christopher Rice - WEST SIDE STORY - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma - 2017 12%



Director of a Musical of the Decade

Shawn Churchman - MY FAIR LADY - OKC Rep / University of Oklahoma Co-Production - 2012 17%

Patrick Towne - BONNIE AND CLYDE - Upstage Theatre - 2018 16%

Greg White - NINE - University of Central Oklahoma - 2020 12%



Director of a Play of the Decade

Jerome Stevenson - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - OKC Rep - 2019 30%

Emily Heugatter - TRIBES - University of Central Oklahoma - 2019 28%

Ronn Burton - THOSE WHO LIE BEYOND - 19th Century Hound / Factory Obscura - 2018 7%



Favorite Social Media

Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 46%

Pollard Theatre Company 24%

OKC Rep 12%



Lighting Design of the Decade

Brett Rottmayer - BONNIE AND CLYDE - Upstage Theatre - 2018 17%

Adam Chamberlin - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - OKC Rep - 2019 14%

Christina Watanabe - RADIUM GIRLS - University of Central Oklahoma - 2020 12%



Most Improved Theatre Company

The Boom OKC - 2020 34%

Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma - 2014 32%

3rd Act Theatre - 2020 12%



Original Script Of The Decade

Shawn Churchman - PRYOR RENDERING - OKC Rep - 2016 28%

Adam LaPorte - THE BASEBALL PLAY - Oklahoma City University - 2019 23%

Jared Blount - BASKET CASE - Theatre Crude Fringe Festival - 2020 16%



Performer Of The Decade

Jenny Rottmayer - EVITA - Upstage Theatre - 2019 13%

Gavin Thomas Drew - TRIBES - University of Central Oklahoma - 2019 12%

Matthew Alvin Brown - I AM MY OWN WIFE - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma - 2017 8%



Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

PRYOR RENDERING - OKC Rep - 2017 21%

BONNIE AND CLYDE - Upstage Theatre - 2018 14%

TITANIC - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma - 2019 10%



Production Of A Play Of The Decade

FROST/NIXON - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma - 2019 22%

A FEW GOOD MEN - Pollard Theatre Company - 2018 17%

RADIUM GIRLS - University of Central Oklahoma - 2020 17%



Set Design Of The Decade

Jerome Stevenson - AMERICAN IDIOT - Pollard Theatre Company - 2016 15%

Kim Powers - TITANIC - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma - 2019 13%

Ben Hall - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - OKC Rep - 2019 10%



Sound Design of the Decade

Jerome Stevenson - AMERICAN IDIOT - Pollard Theatre Company - 2020 41%

Steve Emerson - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - OKC Rep - 2019 22%

Nicholas Poss - EURYDICE - University of Central Oklahoma - 2017 15%



Theatre Company Of The Decade

Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 47%

Pollard Theatre Company 18%

OKC Rep 13%



Top Arts Supporting Organization

Allied Arts 45%

Oklahoma Arts Council 45%

Hal Smith Restaurant Group 6%



Top Streaming Production/Performance

RADIUM GIRLS - University of Central Oklahoma - 2020 38%

BASKET CASE - Theatre Crude Fringe Festival - 2020 34%

MOONGLOW - 3rd Act Theatre - 2020 12%



Vocalist Of The Decade

Audra McDonald - AN EVENING WITH AUDRA MCDONALD - OKC Rep - 2017 20%

Laura Himes - SHE LOVES ME - The Bethany Stage - 2019 15%

Collin O'Neill - TITANIC - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma - 2019 9%

