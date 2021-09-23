Laura Schmidt Joins the Cast of THE GIRL WITH THE RED

Face to Face Films ensemble member, Laura Schmidt, joined the cast of The Girl with the Red Hair in the lead role of Hayley Jones. Ms. Schmidt also joined the creative team as a Producer.

"I am extremely honored that Laura has joined the production in the pivotal role of Hayley. Laura's talent is undeniable. Her generosity, warmth and joy of storytelling will lend to a new and exciting interpretation of Hayley Jones. In addition, having her passion on the creative team as a Producer is going to ensure that this is the best version of the show we have ever seen. I can't wait for people to witness her magic," says Anthony Laura, the play's author and director.

"I'm thrilled to be joining this project as an actor and producer. As an actor, it is such a welcomed and exciting challenge to tell someone's story, and The Girl With The Red Hair is a great opportunity to tell Hayley Jones's, a 28-year-old woman who we see in a vulnerable moment. With the pandemic and the current political climate, it feels even more important to tell stories that require empathy from the audience, and this script tugged at my heartstrings from the first read. Hayley is smart, passionate, and doesn't hold anything back. As we learn about her struggles with mental health and her experiences with abuse, we have the chance to see the world through her eyes. One of the things I love most about theatre is the possibility for it to be a vehicle for empathy and a mirror to look at our own lives reflected on the stage, which I think this play does well as we go on a heartbreaking and at times beautiful journey inside Hayley's head," Laura Schmidt replied.

Returning cast members include Alexandra Rooney as Young Hayley Jones and Candy Dato as Tabitha Baines. New cast members include Raina Silver as Cortney Dawson and Azura, Samuel Cruz as Coury Lewis, Chelsea Renae as Nurse Janice Brooks, and Zara Zeidman (who recently created the role of Lisa in Rollin Jewett's "The Big Dream" which premiered at the Abrons Arts Center) as Eve Craven. More casting to be announced in the coming months. Music will be composed by Philip Lauto. Casting director: Makenna Olson.

The play is entering workshops this year and will mount an Off-Broadway run in 2022. The Girl with the Red Hair is written and directed by Anthony M. Laura and will be produced under the Face To Face Films banner. www.facetofacefilms.net/thegirlwiththeredhair