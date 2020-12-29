LAST CHANCE To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Norway Awards!

Voting ends THIS WEEK for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Norway Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Norway!

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!Don't miss out! Vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Norway:

Best Female Musical Performer Of The Decade

Heidi Gjermundsen Broch - NEXT TO NORMAL - Det norske teatret - 2011 53%

Lena Kristin Ellingsen - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Folketeatret - 2019 32%

Mari Lerberg Fossum - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Christiania Teater - 2014 11%

Best Male Musical Performer Of The Decade

Espen Grjotheim - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Folketeatret - 2018 58%

Kristoffer Olsen - THE BOOK OF MORMON - Det norske teatret - 2018 32%

Frank Kjosås - NEXT TO NORMAL - Det norske teatret - 2011 5%

Best Musical Production Of The Decade

BOOK OF MORMON - Det norske teatret - 2017 41%

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Folketeatret - 2018 41%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Det norske teatret - 2011 9%

Best Musical Theatre Institution Of The Decade

Folketeatret / Scenekvelder 61%

Det norske teatret 25%

Musikkteaterforum 7%