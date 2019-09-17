Music Mountain Theatre Presents ROBIN & ME

Music Mountain Theatre will present a 3 night special event: a staged presentation of Robin & Me: My Little Spark of Madness, a new solo work written and performed by Dave Droxler, developed and directed by Devin Dunne Cannon on September 23- 25th.

Robin & Me is a fast-paced, semi-autobiographical, one-man show about how a little boy named Dave creates an imaginary friend of Robin Williams to help him navigate through his anxiety and the rough terrain of life. But as Dave's relationship with his father becomes more strained through the years, and he learns he'll become the father of a boy himself, everything culminates into a tidal wave of feelings that can only be harbored by Robins help.

"We are thrilled to have this opportunity to present this special event at Music Mountain Theatre before it lands in New York City," says Lead Producer Jeremiah James. "Dave Droxler is a force to be reckoned with; delivering a hilarious, moving and at times heart breaking, eighty minutes of pure joy that is not to be missed."

Tickets to the event are free. For additional information and reservations, contact the box office at (609) 397-3337 or visit www.musicmountaintheatre.org/specialevents.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You