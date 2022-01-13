Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

KAVIN JAY: I am sorry I SHOUTED Comes to PJPAC Next Month

Performances run 18-19 February 2022.

Jan. 13, 2022  
KAVIN JAY: I am sorry I SHOUTED comes to PJPAC next month. This show will see Kavin explore his relationship with family and how past experiences give him hope for a better tomorrow. Oh, there will also be jokes about angry Indian people.

Who is Kavin Jay? He's an integral part of the Malaysian comedy revolution - a rapid-fire, grumpy, joke telling machine.

Kavin may be grouchy but he does it with such panache that you can't help but laugh.

In 2018, his Netflix special Everybody Calm Down was released and subsequently landed in the top 10 of both The Wrap and IndieWire's list of best Netflix specials in 2018.

*Source: Some dude on TikTok

Learn more at https://pjpac.com.my/event-details/?id=30#.


