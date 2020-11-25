Voting Open For The BroadwayWorld Maine Awards; MSMT Leads Theatre Of The Decade

Voting is open for the BroadwayWorld Maine Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Voting is only only through December 31st, so make sure to have your say and vote!

Our local editors have set the categories, our readers have submitted nominees, and now YOU get to vote for your favorites! The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix!

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.



Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Click on the link to vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Maine:

Best Ensemble (Equity)

MAMMA MIA - Penobscot Theatre Company - 2019 17%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Penobscot Theatre Company - 2015 16%

NEWSIES - MSMT (Maine State Music Theatre) - 2017 11%

Best Theatre Staff

MSMT Maine State Music Theater 43%

Winterport Open Stage 24%

Lakewood Theater, Madison Maine 10%

Community Theatre Of The Decade

Ten Bucks Theatre 28%

Waterville Opera House 26%

Biddeford City Theater 10%

Costume Design of the Decade (EQUITY)

Travis M. Grant - THE WIZARD OF OZ - MSMT (Maine State Music Theatre) - 2019 41%

Jimmy Johansmeyer - MAMMA MIA - Penobscot Theatre Company - 2019 33%

Ryan Moller - BEAUTY & THE BEAST, GUYS & DOLLS, HELLO DOLLY, TREASURE ISLAND - MSMT (Maine State Music Theatre) - 2017 12%

Dancer Of The Decade (Equity)

Danielle Barrett Penobscot Theatre Company 41%

Tyler Haynes - MARY POPPINS - MSMT (Maine State Music Theatre) 17%

Marc Robin - WIZARD OF OZ - MSMT (Maine State Music Theatre) 15%

Director of a Musical of the Decade (Equity)

Dominick Varney - HONKY TONK LAUNDRY, THE MARVELOUS WONDRETTES - Penobscot Theatre Company - 2018 34%

Marc Robin - LES MISERABLES, NEWSIES, SINGIN' in the RAIN, YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Maine State Music Theatre - 2013 33%

Marc Robin and Curt Dale Clark - THE WIZARD OF OZ - MSMT (Maine State Music Theatre) - 2013 14%

Director of Play of Decade (Equity)

Bari Newport - THE GRADUATE - Penobscot Theatre Company - 2018 42%

Nathan Halverson - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Penobscot Theatre Company - 2014 31%

Shaun Kerrison - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Ogunquit Playhouse - 2019 12%

First Theatre You Want to Go Back To

MSMT (Maine State Music Theatre) 47%

Winterport Open Stage 22%

Lakewood Theater 8%

Lighting Design of the Decade (Equity)

Jonathan Spencer - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Penobscot Theatre Company - 2014 43%

Jeffrey S. Koger - THE WIZARD OF OZ - MSMT-(Maine State Music Theatre) - 2019 29%

Paul Black - MAMMA MIA - MSMT-(Maine State Music Theatre) - 2016 15%

Performer Of The Decade (Equity)

Charis Leos - ALWAYS PATSY CLINE, GYPSY, HELLO DOLLy, FULL MONTY - MSMT (Maine State Music Theatre) - 2013 26%

Dominick Varney - FUN HOME, ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Penobscot Theatre Company - 2014 25%

Ben Layman - MATILDA - Penobscot Theatre Company - 2019 8%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade (Equity)

MAMMA MIA - Penobscot Theatre Company - 2019 21%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Maine State Music Theatre - 2019 15%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Penobscot Theatre Company - 2014 14%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

NUNSENSE - Winterport Open Stage - 2013 31%

TITANIC - Portland Players - 2018 16%

LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - Biddeford City Theater - 2019 15%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade (Equity)

SHEAR MADNESS - Penobscot Theatre Company - 2018 28%

CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT - GOOD THEATER - 2018 26%

MISERY - Penobscot Theatre Company - 2018 24%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

UNNECESSARY FARCE - Winterport Open Stage - 2016 30%

THE FEMALE ODD COUPLE - Winterport Open Stage - 2013 14%

NOISES OFF - Portland Players - 2013 13%

Set Design Of The Decade (Equity)

Sean Mclelland - MAMMA MIA - Penobscot Theatre Company - 2019 25%

Robert Kovach - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Maine State Music Theatre - 2019 20%

Tom Ryan - BEAUTY & THE BEAST - Maine State Music Theatre - 2018 16%

Sound Design of the Decade

Sean McGinley - MAMMA MIA - Penobscot Theatre Company - 2019 80%

Kevin Heard - FROM HERE TO ETERNITY, HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME, KINKY BOOTS, JERSEY BOYS - Ogunquit Playhouse - 2017 20%

Theatre Company Of The Decade (Equity)

MSMT (Maine State Music Theatre) 65%

Ogunquit Playhouse 13%

Portland Stage 9%

Vocalist Of The Decade (Equity)

Brianne Beck - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Penobscot Theatre Company - 2020 23%

Heather Astbury Libby - HONKY TONK LAUNDRY, MAMMA MIA - Penobscot Theatre Company - 2019 11%

Charis Leos - HELLO DOLLY - Maine State Music Theatre - 2019 9%

