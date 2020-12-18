Two Weeks Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards!
Voting ends December 31st, 2020. Winners will be announced in January!
There's just two short weeks left to vote for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Los Angeles!
The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!Don't miss out! Find your region on the list below and vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
Best Ensemble
AFTERGLOW THE 80'S MUSICAL EXPERIENCE - The 11:11 - 2018 9%
NEWSIES - Candlelight Pavilion - 2020 7%
MARY POPPINS - Rose Center Theater - 2020 6%
Choreographer of the Decade
Andy Blankenbuehler - HAMILTON - Hollywood Pantages Theatre - 2019 19%
Dan Magnus - AFTERGLOW THE 80'S MUSICAL EXPERIENCE - The 11:11 - 2018 13%
Janet Renslow - NEWSIES - Candlelight Pavilion - 2020 11%
Community Theatre Of The Decade
Long Beach Playhouse 22%
IVRT- Inland Valley Repertory Theatre 15%
Rose Center Theater 12%
Costume Design of the Decade
Paul Tazewell - HAMILTON - Hollywood Pantages Theatre - 2019 20%
Roxy Astor - AFTERGLOW THE 80'S MUSICAL EXPERIENCE - The 11:11 - 2018 16%
Angela M. Eads - LOST IN YONKERS - Group Rep Theatre - 2017 12%
Dancer Of The Decade
Shelly O'Rourke - NEWSIES - Candlelight Pavilion - 2020 18%
Jenna Stocks - NEWSIES - Candlelight Pavilion - 2020 17%
Keenon Hooks - HAIRSPRAY - Simi Valley Cutlural Arts Center - 2015 15%
Director of a Musical of the Decade
Thomas Kail - HAMILTON - Hollywood Pantages Theatre - 2019 13%
Chris Carver - AFTERGLOW THE 80'S MUSICAL EXPERIENCE - The 11:11 - 2018 12%
Janet Renslow - NEWSIES - Candlelight Pavilion - 2020 10%
Director of a Play of the Decade
John Farmanesh-Bocca - TEMPEST REDUX - Odyssey Theatre Ensemble and The New American Theatre - 2016 13%
Arden Teresa Lewis - A THORN IN THE FAMILY PAW - Theatre West - 2016 10%
Susan Morgenstern - TRUE COLORS - The Braid, formerly Jewish Women's Theatre - 2020 7%
First Theatre You Want to Go Back To
Long Beach Playhouse 7%
Whitefire Theatre 7%
Hollywood Pantages Theatre 6%
Lighting Design of the Decade
Chris Caputo - MARY POPPINS - Rose Center Theater - 2020 11%
Andrew Schmedake - NATIVE SON - Antaeus Theatre Company - 2020 9%
Donny Jackson - CABARET - Long Beach Playhouse - 2017 8%
Performer Of The Decade
Jimmy Saiz - NEWSIES - Candlelight Pavilion - 2020 7%
Sam Tanng - THE UNEXPECTED GUEST - Long Beach Playhouse - 2020 7%
Barbara Brownell - A DULL PAIN TURNED SHARP - Group Rep Theatre - 2017 6%
Production Of A Musical Of The Decade
COMFORT WOMEN: A NEW MUSICAL - Dimo Kim Musical Theatre Factory - 2019 17%
HAMILTON - Hollywood Pantages Theatre - 2017 10%
AFTERGLOW THE 80'S MUSICAL EXPERIENCE - The 11:11 - 2018 9%
Production Of A Play Of The Decade
LOST IN YONKERS - Group Rep Theatre - 2020 9%
TRUE COLORS - The Braid, formerly Jewish Women's Theatre - 2020 7%
NATIVE SON - Antaeus Theatre Company - 2018 6%
Set Design Of The Decade
Stephen Gifford - CABARET - Celebration Theatre - 2018 11%
Francois-Pierre Couture - A MEXICAN TRILOGY: AN AMERICAN STORY - Latino Theatre Company - 2016 10%
Edward E. Haynes, Jr. - NATIVE SON - Antaeus Theatre Company - 2018 9%
Sound Design of the Decade
Jeff Gardner - NATIVE SON - Antaeus Theatre Company - 2017 14%
Jonathan Burke - HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - 5-Star Theatricals - 2018 13%
Jonathan Burke - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - 5-Star Theatricals - 2017 9%
Theatre Company Of The Decade
Long Beach Playhouse 9%
The Braid, formerly Jewish Womens Theatre 6%
IVRT- Inland Valley Repertory Theatre 6%
Top Arts Supporting Organization
The Actors Fund 23%
Center Theatre Group 23%
Theatre West 14%
Top Streaming Production/Performance
TRUE COLORS - The Braid, formerly Jewish Women's Theatre - 2020 16%
NINE WINNING ONE ACTS - Group Rep Theatre - 2020 13%
LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE - Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts - 2019 12%
Vocalist Of The Decade
Cassandra Murphy - HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - 5-Star Theatricals - 2018 14%
Trevin Stephenson - MARY POPPINS - Rose Center Theater - 2020 12%
Mary Bridget Davies - A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN - Pasadena Playhouse - 2015 10%
