Two Weeks Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards!

There's just two short weeks left to vote for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Long Island!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Best Ensemble

MATILDA - John W. Engeman - 2019 18%

ALMOST, MAINE - Team Theatre LLC - 2020 16%

BRIGHT STAR - Riverhead Faculty & Community Theatre - 2019 12%



Community Theatre Of The Decade

Team Theatre 36%

Riverhead Faculty & Community Theatre 12%

CM Performing Arts Center 11%



Dancer Of The Decade

Vincent Ortega - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Gateway Playhouse - 2016 27%

Haley Unger - BRIGHT STAR - Riverhead Faculty and Community Theatre - 2019 18%

Julia Macchio - FLASHDANCE - Gateway Playhouse - 2018 17%



Director of a Musical of the Decade

Brett Chizever - ALL SHOOK UP - North Fork Community Theatre - 2016 16%

Matthew W Surico - RAGTIME - CM Performing Arts Center - 2018 15%

Keith Andrews - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - John W. Engeman - 2020 14%



Director of a Play of the Decade

Gwendolyn Snow - ALMOST, MAINE - Team Theatre - 2020 33%

Colin Palmer - WOLF HALL - North Fork Community Theatre - 2020 28%

Chrysi Sylaidi - NO FRIENDS - Team Theatre - 2020 16%



First Theatre You Want to Go Back To

Team Theatre 31%

John W. Engeman 24%

North Fork Commuity Theatre 12%



Lighting Design of the Decade

Nina Troy - ALMOST, MAINE - Team Theatre - 2020 45%

David Scheer - ALL SHOOK UP - North Fork Community Theatre - 2015 21%

Doug Harry - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Gateway Playhouse - 2016 18%



Performer Of The Decade

AnnaBelle Deaner - MATILDA - John W. Engeman - 2019 29%

Dorothea Gloria - GIFT OF ANXIETY - Team Theatre - 2020 19%

Chrysi Sylaidi - GOLDEN GIRL BY THE SEA - Team Theatre - 2020 7%



Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

BRIGHT STAR - Riverhead Faculty & Community Theatre - 2019 19%

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - John W. Engeman - 2020 11%

GHOST - CM Performing Arts Center - 2019 10%



Production Of A Play Of The Decade

ALMOST, MAINE - Team Theatre - 2020 28%

GOLDEN GIRL BY THE SEA - Team Theatre - 2020 15%

MEASURE FOR MEASURE - Northeast Stage - 2020 9%



Set Design Of The Decade

Gwendolyn Snow - ALMOST, MAINE - Team Theatre - 2020 34%

Patrick Grossman - GHOST - CM Performing Arts Center - 2019 15%

Brett Chizever - ALL SHOOK UP - North Fork Community Theatre - 2015 14%



Theatre Company Of The Decade

Team Theatre 32%

John W. Engeman 24%

North Fork Commuity Theatre 13%



Top Arts Supporting Organization

Riverhead Faculty and Community Theatre 38%

The Long Island Theatre Collective 37%

Phoenix Rising Theatre Arts Initiative 25%

