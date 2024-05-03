Exclusive: Watch Laura Benanti Break Down the 2023/24 Broadway Season

Feeling overwhelmed by this crowded Broadway season? Not to worry, Laura Benanti is here to break things down. She has definitely seen every one of these Broadway shows.

Laura Benanti’s hilarious one-woman comedy show Nobody Cares is coming to the Minetta Lane Theatre from May 9 through June 2.

Be part of the live audience as the Broadway legend debuts all-new music, created with music director Todd Almond, and shares her hilariously bumpy journey from ingenue to recovering ingenue. Annie Tippe directs.

