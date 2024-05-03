Exclusive: Watch Laura Benanti Break Down the 2023/24 Broadway Season

Nobody Cares will run May 9 through June 2, 2024.
Feeling overwhelmed by this crowded Broadway season? Not to worry, Laura Benanti is here to break things down. She has definitely seen every one of these Broadway shows.
Laura Benanti’s hilarious one-woman comedy show Nobody Cares is coming to the Minetta Lane Theatre from May 9 through June 2.
Be part of the live audience as the Broadway legend debuts all-new music, created with music director Todd Almond, and shares her hilariously bumpy journey from ingenue to recovering ingenue. Annie Tippe directs.
|Test and expand your Broadway knowledge with our new game - The Broadway Match-Up! How well do you know your Broadway casting trivia?
|Play the Daily Game, explore current shows, and delve into past decades like the 2000s, 80s, and the Golden Age. Challenge your friends and see where you rank!
|How well do you know your Tony Awards history? Take our never-ending quiz of nominations and winner history and challenge your friends.
|Can you beat your friends? Play today’s daily Broadway word game, featuring a new theatrically inspired word or phrase every day!
Videos