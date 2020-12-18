Two Weeks Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards!

There's just two short weeks left to vote for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Arkansas!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Tim Peerbolte 26%

Christen Pitts 14%

Shannon Stoddard 12%



Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Broadway Dance Academy 32%

Chance to Dance 28%

Education at the Rep 28%



Best Ensemble

MATILDA - Greenwood PAC - 2019 19%

CINDERELLA - Community School of the Arts - 2019 12%

BEAUTY AND BEAST - Greenwood PAC - 2017 9%



Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Murry's Dinner Playhouse 27%

Three Fold Noodle Co 17%

Ristorante Capeo 15%



Best Theatre Staff

Argenta Community Theater 36%

Bruce Linam 20%

Young actors guild 17%



Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Community School of the Arts 33%

Arkansas Repertory Theatre 31%

Argenta Community Theatre 22%



Costume Design of the Decade

Shelly Hall - RAGTIME - Argenta Community Theatre - 2020 17%

Hannah Kringle - MATILDA - Greenwood PAC - 2019 14%

Hannah Kringle - LITTLE MERMAID - Greenwood Musical Theatre - Greenwood High School - 2016 13%



Dancer Of The Decade

Allison Wilson - A CHORUS LINE - Argenta Community Theatre - 2019 42%

Gracie Littlejohn Barlow - CHICAGO - Pocket community Theatre - 2019 35%

Anthony Bryant - A CHORUS LINE - Argenta Community Theatre - 2020 23%



Director of a Musical of the Decade

Shannon Stoddard - WIZARD OF OZ - Community School of the Arts - 2018 13%

Karen Murphy - MATILDA - Greenwood Musical Theatre - Greenwood High School - 2019 9%

Tim Peerbolte - BEAUTY AND BEAST - Greenwood Musical Theatre - Greenwood High School - 2017 8%



Director of a Play of the Decade

Ben Grimes - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Argenta Community Theatre - 2019 17%

Heather Norris - LEND ME A TENOR - Precipice Theater - 2019 16%

Mary hill - CHICAGO - Pocket community Theatre - 2019 15%



Favorite Social Media

Arkansas Repertory Theatre 51%

Argenta Community Theatre 49%



Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Judy Tenenbaum 61%

Rockhill Studios 25%

Sharon Heflin 15%



Lighting Design of the Decade

Patrick Shownes - MATILDA - Greenwood PAC - 2019 21%

Dena Kimberling - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Argenta Community Theatre - 2019 16%

Justin Pike - MATILDA - The Studio Theatre - 2019 16%



Original Script Of The Decade

Judy Goss - MRS. MINIVER WORLD STAGE PREMIERE - Argenta Community Theatre - 2020 36%

Mark Landon Smith - SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY SCHOOL - Arts Live Theatre - 2017 30%

Michael Rice - DURING WIND AND RAIN - Argenta Community Theater - 2020 23%



Performer Of The Decade

Reece mcdaniel - NEWSIES - Young actors guild - 2019 26%

Piper Wallace - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Red Curtain Theatre - 2019 16%

Will Porter - NEWSIES - Argenta Community Theater - 2019 11%



Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Greenwood Musical Theatre - Greenwood High School - 2019 17%

WIZARD OF OZ - Community School of the Arts - 2018 13%

BEAUTY AND BEAST - Greenwood Musical Theatre - Greenwood High School - 2017 11%



Production Of A Play Of The Decade

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Argenta Community Theatre - 2018 24%

A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Argenta Community Theatre - 2019 15%

LITTLE WOMEN - Arts Live Theatre - 2017 13%



Set Design Of The Decade

Michael Klucher - BIG RIVER - Argenta Community Theatre - 2018 24%

Tami kendall - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Pocket community Theatre - 2016 17%

Danny Grace - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Argenta Community Theatre - 2019 16%



Sound Design of the Decade

Patrick Shownes - MATILDA - Greenwood PAC - 2020 23%

Zachery Ingersoll - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Argenta Community Theatre - 2019 17%

Patrick Shownes - BEAUTY AND BEAST - Greenwood PAC - 2018 16%



Theatre Company Of The Decade

Greenwood Musical Theatre - Greenwood High School 32%

Argenta Community Theater 26%

Arkansas Repertory Theatre 14%



Top Arts Supporting Organization

Greenwood PAC 31%

Argenta Community Theatre 17%

Community School of the Arts 13%



Vocalist Of The Decade

Karen Clark - RAGTIME - Argenta Community Theater - 2019 24%

Amber moss - CHICAGO - Pocket community Theatre po - 2019 23%

Erin Martinez Warner - INTO THE WOODS - The Studio Theatre - 2016 17%

