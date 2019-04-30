Musical Adaptation Of John Waters PECKER To Receive Industry Reading

A musical comedy based on John Waters' 1998 satire "Pecker" will be given an industry reading May 6 at The Theatre Center. Updated for the Instagram age, the show focuses on Pecker, a young photographer from a poor Baltimore neighborhood whose amateur iPhone portraits of his eccentric family and friends propel him into the galleries and lives of the New York City art intelligentsia.

The reading stars Nicholas Barasch (She Love Me) as Pecker. His laundromat manager girlfriend Shelly is Sumi Yu (Encore's Call Me Madam). Janet Krupin (Bring It On) plays his politically adversarial sister Tina and his Virgin Mary-loving Memama is Joan Barber (Man of La Mancha). Mary Callanan (Bandstand) is his mother Joyce and his sugar-guzzling little sister, Lil Chrissy is newcomer Korrine Tetlow. Aaron Ronelle (How the Grinch Stole Christmas) is Pecker's best friend Matt and as Rorey, the NY gallery owner who discovers Pecker's talents, is Melissa Van Der Schyff (Bonnie and Clyde). Doug Shapiro (Once Upon a Mattress) and Conor Ryan (Desperate Measures) are Lester and Jimmy, nefarious city planners. In the Mink Stole film role of the Poll Worker is Darius Harper (Kinky Boots). Also in the cast are Alena Acker, Richard Binder, Michael David Brown, Brandon Cordeiro, Christine Cornell, Alexandra de Suze, Allison Linker, and Eadie Scott.

Book and Lyrics are by Owen Robert Espejo (Saving Anne, Sybil) and the music composed by Alan Cancelino (The White Rose, Sybil). The reading will be produced by Chris Fink, directed by Stephen Nachamie and musical directed by Christopher D Littlefield. Diedre Works stage manages.

For further information on industry interested in attending please contact producer Chris Fink at chrisfinknyc@gmail.com







