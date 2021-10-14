Broadway Black Names Davon Williams Executive Director







Broadway Black announced today that Davon Williams has been named Executive Director of the one-of-a-kind multi-media platform which is dedicated to highlighting the achievements and successes of Black theatre artists on and off the Broadway stage.

An international performer, delegate for the Actors' Equity Association, and a TED Talk alum, Davon Williams is committed to using his talents to bring about substantive social change. As a performing artist, Davon Williams has been blessed to star in several national and international productions, working on multiple television shows, playing the lead in independent films, and performing on stages all over America as well as Southeast Asia. During the pandemic, Davon launched the hit show, "The Receipts w/ Davon Williams," which garnered over 118,750 views with a reach of over 750,000 in less than a year with no formal producers, budget, or marketing. This show led to the creation of the Black Theatre Matters Bill, a series of over 100 resolutions designed to build a more equitable theatre industry, which recently passed at the Actors' Equity Associations' Inaugural Convention. The story of "The Receipts" and the Black Theatre Matters bill has made its way into Deadline, Forbes, CBS, Playbill, The Daily Beast, BroadwayWorld, 60 Minutes, and numerous other platforms and publications.

"We are so thrilled to have Davon join Broadway Black," said Broadway Black CEO/Creative Director Drew Shade. "With his years of experience, he has been and will be a crucial leader of our team as Broadway returns. I'm so proud of how far Broadway Black has come and even more proud of what lies ahead. I look forward to more change and growth as Broadway Black continues to expand and further achieve our mission of equitable media and marketing for the most marginalized communities. Broadway is moving forward and we're grateful to be moving forward with gain after our industry has suffered so much loss."

Founded in 2012 by Drew Shade, Broadway Black fosters and inspires artistic diversity and excellence in theatre with editorial content that showcases the best and the brightest stars across the industry. With a Facebook following of over 30K (reach of over 153K) and an instagram following of over 44k (reach of over 80k), Broadway Black has solidified itself as the go-to media source for Black theatre.

On his new role at Broadway Black, Davon Williams shared: "For the past month, I have had the joy of working with Drew to expand the phenomenal platform that is Broadway Black. During this time, I have been able to look over all of the past work and accomplishments of Broadway Black and I am astounded by the incredible influence this company has had in the theatre industry over the last 10 years. I am in awe of Drew and of what his 'passion project' has grown into."

"Since becoming business partners, we have expanded into collaborations with Broadway theatres, Off-Broadway theatres, Regional theatres, Digital platforms, NBC Universal and FOX, just to name a few highlights. In that work, we have been able to amplify established Black artists and expand the profiles of future Black stars. What has become incredibly clear to me is that WE ARE BROADWAY BLACK. Every Black person in theatre across this country has a hand in building the equitable space we want from Broadway and the greater theatre community at large. This pandemic has revealed so much of what is wrong with the theatre industry, but has shown the beauty, resilience, and power of the Black voice. Our overwhelmingly talented community of FOLX don't need saving or for some empathetic gatekeeper to 'do the right thing.' We already have the tools, media, organizations, legends and new talent to get the equitable safe spaces, recognition and access we are all entitled to in this industry... we just have to claim it: BLACK THEATRE MATTERS. As Broadway Black continues to expand, the team is committed to do its part in amplifying, cultivating, and supporting our Black theatre community through programming, engaging media, and opportunities that highlight our Black legends of tomorrow, while honoring those who came before. So, what do we do now? I think it's clear: LIKE BLACK. SHARE BLACK. VALUE BLACK."