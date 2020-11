Voting Open For The BroadwayWorld Hawaii Awards; MANOA VALLEY THEATRE Leads Best Theatre Staff

Voting is open for the BroadwayWorld Hawaii Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Voting is only only through December 31st, so make sure to have your say and vote!

Our local editors have set the categories, our readers have submitted nominees, and now YOU get to vote for your favorites! The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix!

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.



Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Click on the link to vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Hawaii:

Best Ensemble

ONCE THE MUSICAL - MANOA VALLEY THEATRE - 2020 36%

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - MANOA VALLEY THEATRE - 2020 29%

CHILDREN OF EDEN - Paliku Theatre - 2019 12%

Best Theatre Staff

MANOA VALLEY THEATRE 64%

Diamond Head Theatre 36%

Costume Design of the Decade

Karen Wolfe - KINKY BOOTS - Diamond Head Theatre - 2019 50%

TRUDY HODNEFIELD - ONCE THE MUSICAL - MANOA VALLEY THEATRE - 2020 25%

TRUDY HODNEFIELD - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - MANOA VALLEY THEATRE - 2020 19%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

MATHIAS MAAS - ONCE THE MUSICAL - MANOA VALLEY THEATRE - 2020 34%

AHNYA CHANG - AVENUE Q - MANOA VALLEY THEATRE - 2019 25%

Paul Mitri - ALLEGIANCE - MANOA VALLEY THEATRE - 2020 19%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Rob Duval - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - MANOA VALLEY THEATRE - 2020 74%

R. Kevin Doyle - TONY N TINA'S WEDDING - MANOA VALLEY THEATRE - 2019 16%

STEPHANIE CONCHING - SYLVIA - MANOA VALLEY THEATRE - 2020 10%

Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Valerie Cartwright 50%

JEFF PORTNOY - MANOA VALLEY THEATRE 29%

D. SUEHIRO ELECTRIC - MANOA VALLEY THEATRE 21%

Lighting Design of the Decade

JANINE MYERS - ONCE THE MUSICAL - MANOA VALLEY THEATRE - 2020 50%

JONAH BOBILIN - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - MANOA VALLEY THEATRE - 2020 47%

RACHEL SORENSEN - SYLVIA - MANOA VALLEY THEATRE - 2020 3%

Performer Of The Decade

Zachary James - Zachary James ON BROADWAY - Hoku Concert Series - 2019 48%

MELANI CARRIE - ONCE THE MUSICAL - MANOA VALLEY THEATRE - 2020 29%

Kwame Michael Remy - KINKY BOOTS - Diamond Head Theatre - 2019 13%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

ONCE THE MUSICAL - MANOA VALLEY THEATRE - 2020 32%

KINKY BOOTS - Diamond Head Theatre - 2019 18%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - MANOA VALLEY THEATRE - 2019 18%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - MANOA VALLEY THEATRE - 2020 77%

BASKERVILLE - MANOA VALLEY THEATRE - 2020 16%

THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MC BRIDE - MANOA VALLEY THEATRE - 2017 6%

Set Design Of The Decade

MICHELLE BISBEE - ALLEGIANCE - MANOA VALLEY THEATRE - 2019 28%

ANDREW DOAN - AVENUE Q - MANOA VALLEY THEATRE - 2019 25%

MICHELLE BISBEE - ONCE THE MUSICAL - MANOA VALLEY THEATRE - 2020 25%

Sound Design of the Decade

JASON TAGLIANETTI - ONCE THE MUSICAL - MANOA VALLEY THEATRE - 2020 50%

KAINOA JARRETT - ALLEGIANCE - MANOA VALLEY THEATRE - 2019 30%

JASON TAGLIANETTI - AVENUE Q - MANOA VALLEY THEATRE - 2019 20%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC. 39%

CADES SCHUTTE AND THE CADES FOUNDATION 26%

DOROTHY 'DOT' MASON 22%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Zachary James - ON BROADWAY - Hoku concerts - 2019 53%

Ethan Le Phong - ALLEGIANCE - MANOA VALLEY THEATRE - 2019 16%

Jody Bill - AVENUE Q - MANOA VALLEY THEATRE - 2019 14%

Volunteer Of The Decade

CARA ANN SUMIDA - MANOA VALLEY THEATRE 33%

ANGELA LUDWICK - MANOA VALLEY THEATRE 30%

LEGRAND LAWRENCE - MANOA VALLEY THEATRE 30%

