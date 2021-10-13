Ricordi Berlin Relaunches Ricordilab Composer Competition

After the immense success of the first two editions, Ricordi Berlin decided to relaunch its composer competition ricordilab. The program will provide the opportunity for emerging composers to participate in a three-year collaboration with the publishing house that will publish selected works, provide international promotion, and support the laureates with expertise in the music industry.

Ricordi Berlin is seeking composers from various backgrounds with promising and unique compositional voices to enrich its roster. Works for stage are especially welcome.

A new group of associated partners, including Bamberg Symphony, Musikkollegium Winterthur, Orchestre National d'Auvergne, ensemble mosaik, riot ensemble, Beethovenfest Bonn, Campus Grafenegg, Oper Frankfurt, and Fondazione Haydn di Bolzano e Trento agreed to feature works of the laureates. IDAGIO, first time media and streaming partner, will additionally help boost the artists' digital profiles.

In a new partnership with ricordilab, the Goethe-Institut will expand the competition's international reach: Laureates from developing and transitioning countries will receive a grant for a residency in Germany, which includes travel costs and allowances as well as a commission to be premiered by ensemble mosaik, Berlin.

An advisory board of internationally renowned experts consisting of Heribert Germeshausen (Intendant of Oper Dortmund), Paul Hughes (Director of the BBC Symphony Orchestra and Chorus and of the BBC Singers), Mark Sattler (Dramaturg of Lucerne Festival), Julia Spinola (journalist), and Julia Wolfe (composer) will consult the publisher.

The application period is 15 November 2021 to 15 January 2022, and the laureates will be announced in September 2022. The competition is open to all composers born after 31 August 1982. Applicants need to submit three compositions: one work for ensemble, one work for large ensemble, and one work for orchestra. Ricordi Berlin also accepts applications for stage works. For more information, please go to www.ricordi.com/ricordilab.