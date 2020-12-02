Vote Today For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards; Local Theater Company Leads Best Theatre Staff

There's just four short weeks left to vote for the BroadwayWorld Denver Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Denver!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.

Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Find your region on the list below and vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Denver:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

LocalWRITES student playwriting program educators 39%

Northglenn Youth Theatre 17%

Whatchamawhozits Children's Theatre Summer Camp/Thingamajig Theatre Co. 15%

Best Ensemble

IN THE TRENCHES: A PARENTING MUSICAL - 19K PRODUCTIONS - 2020 43%

PAPER CUT - Local Theater Company - 2018 19%

NOISES OFF - Conifer StageDoor Theatre - 2019 6%

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Candlelight Dinner Playhouse 32%

Sam's No 3 31%

Alley House Grill - Pagosa Springs 11%

Best Theatre Staff

Local Theater Company 27%

Boulder Dinner Theatre 22%

Thingamajig Theatre Company 14%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Whatchamawhozits Children's Theatre Summer Camp/Thingamajig Theatre Co. 35%

Northglenn Youth Theatre 22%

Littleton Town Hall 20%

Costume Design of the Decade

Meghan Anderson Doyle - WISDOM FROM EVERYTHING - Local Theater Company - 2019 31%

Nanette Cheffers - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Thingamajig Theatre Company - 2015 13%

Elly Hunt - MEN ON BOATS - Thingamajig Theatre Company - 2019 11%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Robert Michael Sanders - IN THE TRENCHES: A PARENTING MUSCIAL - 19 K Productions - 2019 61%

Jimmy Walker - THE GOSPEL AT COLONUS - Su Teatro/The SOURCE Theatre Company - 2013 6%

Melissa Firlit - JEKYLL & HYDE - Thingamajig Theatre Company - 2019 6%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Pesha Rudnick - PAPER CUT - Local Theater Company - 2018 38%

Jay T Louden - NOISES OFF - Conifer StageDoor Theatre - 2019 13%

Tim Moore - GROUNDED - Thingamajig Theatre Company - 2016 5%

Favorite Social Media

FACEBOOK.COM/INTHETRENCHESMUSICAL 58%

Local Theater Company 40%

Cherry Creek Theatre 2%

Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Lari Abraham 58%

Friends of the Thingamajig Theatre 42%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Jen Orf - IN THE TRENCHES: A PARENTING MUSICAL - 19kProductions - 2019 55%

Jacob Welch - PAPER CUT - Local Theater Company - 2018 23%

Laine Wong - JEKYLL & HYDE - Thingamajig Theatre Company - 2019 6%

Original Script Of The Decade

Andrew Rosendorf - PAPER CUT - Local Theater Company - 2018 39%

Beth Kander - HAZARDOUS MATERIALS - Creede Repertory Theatre 17%

Dennis Elkins - BOX - Thingamajig Theatre Company - 2019 17%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

IN THE TRENCHES:A PARENTING MUSICAL - 19 K Productions - 2019 51%

DISCOUNT GHOST STORIES - Local Theater Company - 2019 17%

JEKYLL & HYDE - Thingamajig Theatre Company - 2019 4%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

PAPER CUT - Local Theater Company - 2018 36%

NOISES OFF - Conifer StageDoor Theatre - 2019 14%

ALL FEMALE MACBETH - Misfits Theater - 2020 6%

Set Design Of The Decade

Susan Crabtree - PAPER CUT - Local Theater Company - 2018 35%

charles packard - JEKYLL & HYDE - Candlelight Dinner Playhouse - 2020 11%

Dean Arniotes - NOISES OFF - Conifer StageDoor Theatre - 2020 11%

Sound Design of the Decade

Curt Behm - IN THE TRENCHES: A PARENTING MUSICAL - 19 K Productions - 2019 55%

Jason Ducat - PAPER CUT - Local Theater Company - 2018 24%

Tim Moore - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Thingamagig Theater Company - 2015 8%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Boulder Dinner Theatre 30%

Local Theater Company 23%

Creede Repertory Theatre 10%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

SCFD 49%

Littleton Town Hall 15%

Friends of the Thingamajig Theatre 13%

