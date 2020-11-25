Voting Open For The BroadwayWorld Dayton Awards; The Dayton Playhouse Leads Theatre Of The Decade

Voting is open for the BroadwayWorld Dayton Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Voting is only only through December 31st, so make sure to have your say and vote!

Our local editors have set the categories, our readers have submitted nominees, and now YOU get to vote for your favorites! The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix!

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.



Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Click on the link to vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Dayton:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Joe Deer Wright State University 24%

Scott Stoney The Human Race Theatre Company 16%

Douglas Merk Muse Machine 15%

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

South Dayton School of Dance 38%

Funk Lab Dance Center 32%

Jeraldyne's School of Dance 21%

Best Ensemble

DEARLY DEPARTED - Brookville Community Theatre - 2018 15%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Troy Civic Theatre - 2019 11%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Muse Machine - 2020 9%

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Uno Pizzeria and Grill 45%

Mudlick Tap House 10%

Trolley Stop 10%

Best Theatre Staff

Brookville Community Theatre 23%

Dayton Playhouse 18%

Muse Machine 12%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Muse Machine 59%

Vandalia Youth Theatre 8%

Dayton Live 8%

Costume Design of the Decade

Anne Heitker - SPAMALOT - Beavercreek Community Theatre - 2014 0

Geri Nichols - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Troy Civic Theatre - 2020 0

John Faas - ANNIE - Dare 2 Defy Productions - 2019 0

Dancer Of The Decade

Alex Skarmeas - NEWSIES - La Comedia Dinner Theatre - 2019 29%

Liz Maxson - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Troy Civic Theatre - 2019 22%

Kiersten Farmer - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN - Dayton Playhouse - 2019 17%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Brian Sharp - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Miami Valley Symphony - 2016 20%

James Nelson - MARY POPPINS - Brookville Community Theatre - 2018 19%

Jeffrey Polk - IN THE HEIGHTS - Muse Machine - 2020 10%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Debbi Robbins - DEARLY DEPARTED - Brookville Community Theatre - 2018 19%

Tim Rezesh - TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Dayton Playhouse - 2019 18%

Joe Deer - AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS - The Human Race Theatre Company - 2019 14%

Favorite Social Media

Muse Machine 38%

Dare 2 Defy Productions 25%

The Human Race Theatre Company 18%

Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Caryl D. Philips 40%

The Robinson Foundation - Troy Civic Theatre 35%

Park National Bank 24%

Lighting Design of the Decade

John Falkenbach - SWEENEY TODD - Beavercreek Community Theatre - 2015 17%

Derek Dunavent - CHAPATTI - Troy Civic Theatre - 2018 16%

Gina Neuerer - THE WIZ - Sinclair - 2015 15%

Original Script Of The Decade

Eric Ulloa - 26 PEBBLES - The Human Race Theatre Company - 2017 26%

Rachel Roebuck-Howard - IF THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS WHO STOLE SPRING - Xenia Area Community Theatre - 2018 25%

Patricia O'Hara - BANNED FROM BASEBALL - The Human Race Theatre Company - 2018 18%

Performer Of The Decade

James Nelson - THE MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940 - Brookville Community Theatre - 2020 16%

Doug Gibbons - NEXT TO NORMAL - Troy Civic Theatre - 2018 10%

Saul Caplan - THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER - Dayton Playhouse - 2020 6%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

MARY POPPINS - Brookville Community Theatre - 2018 18%

MAMMA MIA - Muse Machine - 2019 11%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Troy Civic Theatre - 2018 10%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

RUMORS - Brookville Community Theatre - 2019 24%

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Dayton Playhouse - 2019 19%

YANKEE TAVERN - Troy Civic Theatre - 2017 9%

Set Design Of The Decade

Matt Robbins - INTO THE WOODS - Brookville Community Theatre - 2015 20%

Chris Newman - THE FANTASTICKS - Dayton Playhouse - 2014 7%

Chris Newman - SEUSSICAL - Dare 2 Defy Productions - 2017 6%

Sound Design of the Decade

Jason Vogel - CHICAGO - Springboro Community Theatre - 2019 34%

Jennifer Kaufman - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Troy Civic Theatre - 2019 30%

Jay Brunner - LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL - The Human Race Theatre Company - 2019 20%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

The Dayton Playhouse 22%

Brookville Community Theatre 20%

Muse Machine 15%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

Dayton Live 43%

Culture Works 23%

Troy Foundation 18%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Brad Mattingly - LES MISERABLES - Miami Valley Symphony - 2014 22%

Elainah Skaroupka - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Brookville Community Theatre - 2019 20%

Sarah Viola - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Dayton Playhouse - 2020 11%

Volunteer Of The Decade

Brian Sharp 36%

Lois & Don Bigler 12%

Mackensie King 10%

