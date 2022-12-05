10 Videos To Get Us Dreaming About Mark Williams TECHNICOLOR DREAMS at The Green Room 42

Mark William will return to The Green Roon 42 this Saturday (December 10th) at 7 pm with a new show titled TECHNICOLOR DREAMS. The singing actor who favors the art of crooning has been praised by the Huffington Post and Chita Rivera, he has won two Broadway World Awards, and he has been laser-focused on a steady climb up the ladder of successs, both as an actor and a nightclub performer.
In anticipation of Mr. William's new show, Broadway World Cabaret has been scrolling through YouTube and getting lost in some of the videos that show why that climb of success has been so steady. Enjoy those videos below and make a reservation to Mark William TECHNICOLOR DREAMS on the Green Room 42 website HERE.
Mark William has a website HERE.
1. Put On Your Sunday Clothes
2. Singing For Fans During COVID-19
3. I Gotta Be Me/Golden Rainbow
4. Tony Awards Medley
5. Our Love Is Here To Stay/Witchcraft
6. Singing For Pride
7. My Heart Belongs To Daddy/Real Live Girl
8. On a Clear Day You Can See Forever
9. Tap Clip
10. Bewitched Medley
Join Team BroadwayWorld
Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.
Interested? Learn more here.
'A Night with Davinia and Friends' will be a one night only event of tremendous singing and dancing as well as comedy sketches at the historic at the Laurie Beechman Theatre on Thursday 8th December. The titular Davinia Pace hails from the island of Malta where her success started young as a singer where she competed in the acclaimed Eurovision song contest.
Judi Mark reminds Don't Tell Mama that Gwen Verdon was MERELY MARVELOUS.
Damon Daunno (Oklahoma!; Hadestown; The Lucky Ones), Amber Gray (Macbeth, Hadestown, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812), Grace McLean (Suffs, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812; In The Green) and Margo Seibert (Octet, Rocky, In Transit) are scheduled to perform in a narrated concert of songs from Love The Struggle at Joe's Pub on tonight at 7 pm. The concert is currently sold out, but additional tickets may be released prior to the show.
54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Collard & Rosenblatt's Collisions: The Launch on January 3rd at 9:30pm. Returning to 54 Below after sold-out two concerts in 2022, Collard & Rosenblatt are thrilled to present an album launch concert for their newest album, Collisions.
Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Cra... (read more about this author)
Review: Judi Mark Honors Her Idol In MERELY MARVELOUS - THE SONGS OF GWEN VERDON at Don't Tell Mama
December 4, 2022
Judi Mark reminds Don't Tell Mama that Gwen Verdon was MERELY MARVELOUS.
THE RANDY ANDYS HOLIDAY FETE Will Play The Triad December 9th
December 3, 2022
The talented and glamours RANDY ANDYS have a holiday party planned with lots of swell guests.
Photos: 54 SINGS FOR PLANNED PARENTHOOD at 54 Below
December 2, 2022
Gifted and important cast sings at 54 Below in a fundraising effort for Planned Parenthood.
Regina Zona and Sean Harkness Will Celebrate Christmas Album Release With IT MUST HAVE BEEN THE MISTLETOE at The Triad
December 2, 2022
Award winning cabaret artists Regina Zona and Sean Harkness have just the album for the holidays, and just the way to release it: with a Christmas show.
Interview: Edmund Bagnell of HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS at Birdland Theater
December 2, 2022
Edmund Bagnell is making joyful the season for all of his fans with a new single, a music video, and a holiday show at Birdland on December 12th.