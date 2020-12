LAST CHANCE To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Opera Awards! Austin Opera Leads Opera Company Of The Year!

Voting ends THIS WEEK for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Opera Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live Opera!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Opera:

Best Chamber Ensemble

BREAKING THE WAVES - Opera Philadelphia/Beth Morrison Projects - 2016 21%

THE HOUSE WITHOUT A CHRISTMAS TREE - Houston Grand Opera - 2017 14%

PROVING UP - Opera Omaha/Washington National Opera/Miller Theatre - 2018 11%

Best Conductor

AKHNATEN - KAREN KAMEN - 2019 16%

TIMOTHY MYERS - 2020 15%

DANIELA CANDILLARI - 2020 10%

Best New Work

BREAKING THE WAVES / MISSY MAZZOLI - Opera Philadelphia/Beth Morrison Projects - 2016 15%

DOG DAYS (DAVID T. LITTLE) - Peak Performances/LA Opera/Fort Worth Opera - 2012 11%

JFK - Fort Worth Opera/Opera de Montreal - 2016 7%

Best Opera Education Program

ALT COMPOSER LIBRETTIST DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM - 2020 10%

BETH MORRISON PROJECTS - NEXT GENERATION PROGRAM - 2020 8%

BANFF CENTER FOR THE ARTS OPERA IN THE 21ST CENTURY - 2020 8%

Best Opera Performance (Streaming)

BREAKING THE WAVES - MAZZOLI/VAVREK - Opera Philadelphia - 2020 14%

AKHNATEN - The Metropolitan Opera - 2020 13%

DOG DAYS - BMP - 2020 11%

Best Opera Singer

DAVID SERERO - Center for Jewish History, NYC - 2019 21%

ANTHONY ROTH COSTANZO, AKHNATEN - Metropolitan opera - 2020 12%

Ryan Colbert (The Magic Flute, Spooky Goose Opera 2020) - Spooky goose opera - 2020 9%

Best Vocal Recictal (Streaming)

DIANA VREELAND - Mikael Karlsson / Rough State Sound - 2020 12%

LAWRENCE BROWNLEE - Opera Philadelphia - 2020 11%

RENEE FLEMING - The Metropolitan Opera - 2020 11%

Opera Company Of The Year

AUSTIN OPERA - 2020 18%

OPERA PHILADELPHIA - 2020 13%

THE METROPOLITAN OPERA - 2020 12%