Final Week Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Berkshires Awards!

These are the final weeks to vote for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Berkshires Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Berkshires!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!Don't miss out! Vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Berkshires:

Best Ensemble

GODSPELL - Berkshire Theatre Group - 2020 30%

WEST SIDE STORY - Barrington Stage Company - 2018 25%

COMPANY - Barrington Stage, Pittsfield, MA - 2020 12%

Best Theatre Staff

Barrington Stage Company 59%

Berkshire Theatre Group 33%

Capital Repertory Theatre 8%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Barrington Stage Company - Playwright Mentoring Project 36%

Barrington Stage Company - KidsAct! & TeensAct! 27%

PLAYWRIGHT MENTORING PROJECT - BARRINGTON STAGE COMPANY 18%

Costume Design of the Decade

Jennifer Caprio - ON THE TOWN - Barrington Stage Company - 2013 22%

Sara Jean Tosetti - WEST SIDE STORY - Barrington Stage Company - 2018 20%

Hunter Kaczorowski - GODSPELL - Berkshire Theatre Group - 2020 18%

Dancer Of The Decade

Skyler Volpe - WEST SIDE STORY - Barrington Stage Company - 2020 43%

Tony Yazbeck - ON THE TOWN - Barrington Stage Company - 2013 26%

Mara Davi - KISS ME, KATE - Barrington Stage Company - 2014 17%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Alan Filderman - GODSPELL - Berkshire Theatre Group - 2020 22%

Julianne Boyd - WEST SIDE STORY - Barrington Stage Company - 2018 20%

Joe Calarco - RAGTIME - Barrington Stage Company - 2017 14%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Joe Calarco - BREAKING THE CODE - Barrington Stage Company - 2014 29%

Julianne Boyd - AMERICAN SON - Barrington Stage Company - 2016 20%

Eric Hill - THE GOAT OR, WHO IS SYLVIA - Berkshire Theatre Group - 2019 9%

Favorite Social Media

Barrington Stage, Pittsfield, MA 53%

Berkshire Theatre Group 34%

Troy Foundry Theatre 13%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Matthew E. Adelson - GODSPELL - Berkshire Theatre Group - 2020 22%

Chris Lee - BREAKING THE CODE - Barrington Stage Company - 2014 21%

David Lander - WEST SIDE STORY - Barrington Stage, Pittsfield, MA - 2020 14%

Original Script Of The Decade

Greg Keller - DUTCH MASTERS - Berkshire Theatre Group - 2011 20%

Christopher Demos-Brown - AMERICAN SON - Barrington Stage Company - 2016 18%

Stacey Rose - AMERICA V.2.1 - BARRINGTON STAGE - 2020 12%

Performer Of The Decade

Mark H. Dold - BREAKING THE CODE - Barrington Stage Company - 2014 40%

Aaron Tveit - COMPANY - Barrington Stage Company - 2017 16%

Amari Cheatom - DUTCH MASTERS - Berkshire Theatre Group - 2011 8%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

GODSPELL - Berkshire Theatre Group - 2020 28%

WEST SIDE STORY - Barrington Stage Company - 2018 26%

ON THE TOWN - Barrington Stage Company - 2013 12%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

BREAKING THE CODE - Barrington Stage Company - 2014 29%

AMERICAN SON - Barrington Stage Company - 2016 12%

DUTCH MASTERS - Berkshire Theatre Group - 2011 11%

Set Design Of The Decade

Randall Parsons - GODSPELL - Berkshire Theatre Group - 2020 21%

Beowulf Boritt - THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Barrington Stage Company - 2016 17%

Kristen Robinson - COMPANY - Barrington Stage Company - 2017 14%

Sound Design of the Decade

Nathan Leigh - GODSPELL - Berkshire Theatre Group - 2020 34%

Lindsay Jones/Jenny Giering - GERTRUDE AND CLAUDIUS - Barrington Stage, Pittsfield, MA - 2020 15%

Ed Chapman - THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Barrington Stage, Pittsfield, MA - 2020 11%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Barrington Stage Company 56%

Berkshire Theatre Group 33%

Troy Foundry Theatre 6%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

Mass Cultural Council 29%

The Shubert Foundation 29%

The Barr-Klarman Massachusetts Arts Initiative 14%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Aaron Tveit - COMPANY - Barrington Stage Company - 2017 25%

Alysha Umphress - ON THE TOWN - Barrington Stage Company - 2013 20%

Elizabeth Stanley - RAGTIME - Barrington Stage Company - 2017 19%