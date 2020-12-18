Two Weeks Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Boise Awards!

There's just two short weeks left to vote for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Boise Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Boise!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Boise Little Theater 23%

Music Theatre of Idaho 22%

Courtney Ransom 19%



Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Xpressions Dance Academy 55%

Dance Arts Academy 27%

Dance Allegro Academy 11%



Best Ensemble

JEKYLL & HYDE - Stagecoach Theatre - 2020 28%

ANNIE - Boise Little Theater - 2019 14%

THE MUSIC MAN - Idaho Shakespeare Festival - 2019 10%



Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Lucianos 25%

Tin Roof Tacos 22%

Bardenay 19%



Best Theatre Staff

Boise Little Theater 31%

Idaho Shakespeare Festival 23%

Music Theatre of Idaho 23%



Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Music Theatre of Idaho 40%

Theater Lab - Boise Contemporary Theater 21%

Morrison Center & GIFT for Youth Summer Camp 18%



Costume Design of the Decade

Trina Rhoads - ALL SHOWS. - Music Theatre of Idaho - 2016 30%

Teresa Sorenson, Susie Haynes - JEKYLL & HYDE - Stagecoach Theatre - 2019 28%

Elizabeth Greely - PRIDE & PREJUDICE - Boise Little Theater - 2018 13%



Dancer Of The Decade

Shannon Peterson - 9 TO 5 - Stagecoach Theatre - 2017 23%

Holly Slyter - LEGALLY BLONDE - Stagecoach Theatre - 2018 21%

Amanda Watson - CHESS - Music Theatre of Idaho - 2020 20%



Director of a Musical of the Decade

Kelliey Chavez - JEKYLL & HYDE - Stagecoach Theatre - 2019 31%

Mac Fishman - MAMMA MIA - Music Theatre of Idaho - 2019 12%

Jean Andrews - CHESS - Music Theatre of Idaho - 2020 11%



Director of a Play of the Decade

Colton Pometta - THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Sun Valley Shakespeare Festival - 2019 29%

Kelliey Chavez - DOUBLEWIDE, TX - Stagecoach Theatre - 2020 27%

Diana Holdridge - CLUE - Boise Little Theater - 2019 23%



Favorite Social Media

Music Theatre of Idaho 27%

Stagecoach Theatre 24%

Boise Little Theater 23%



Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Patricia Walker White 64%

Recycled Minds Comedy 36%



Lighting Design of the Decade

Dan Allers - JEKYLL & HYDE - Stagecoach Theatre - 2019 36%

Roy Leach - HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Music Theatre of Idaho - 2020 20%

Jonathan Perry - ALL SHOOK UP - Encore Theater - 2018 12%



Original Script Of The Decade

Becky Kimsey - INVISIBLE EDDIE - Stagecoach Theatre - 2019 55%

Becky Kimsey - GLADYS NIGHTS - Stagecoach Theatre - 2016 45%



Performer Of The Decade

Rachael Lewis - PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Music Theatre of Idaho - 2020 24%

Josh Conner - JEKYLL & HYDE - Stagecoach Theatre - 2019 19%

Graycie Rechenmacher - ANNIE - Boise Little Theater - 2019 11%



Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

JEKYLL AND HYDE - Stagecoach Theatre - 2019 24%

ANNIE - Boise Little Theater - 2019 14%

NEWSIES - Music theatre of Idaho - 2019 10%



Production Of A Play Of The Decade

PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Morrison Center - 2020 43%

THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Sun Valley Shakespeare Festival - 2019 24%

THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED)[REVISED] - Stagecoach Theatre - 2020 17%



Set Design Of The Decade

Sterling Blackwell - GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSOCAL - Stagecoach Theatre - 2016 31%

Mac Fishman - HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Music Theatre of Idaho - 2019 21%

Mac Fishman - MAMMA MIA - Music Theatre of Idaho - 2020 18%



Sound Design of the Decade

Kelli Chavez - LONE STAR LOVE PITION - Stagecoach Theatre - 2017 20%

Nate Thomas - MAMMA MIA - Music Theatre of Idaho - 2020 19%

Curtis Ransom - CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stagecoach Theatre - 2019 17%



Theatre Company Of The Decade

Idaho Shakespeare Festival 47%

Boise Little Theater 30%

Boise Contemporary Theater 10%



Top Arts Supporting Organization

Morrison Center Endowment Foundation 50%

Music Theatre of Idaho 38%

Recycled Minds Comedy 12%



Vocalist Of The Decade

Rachael Lewis - NEWSIES - Music Theatre of Idaho - 2019 28%

Taylor Vickers - JEKYLL AND HYDE - Stagecoach - 2019 17%

Josh Conner - JEKYLL AND HUDE - Stagecoach - 2019 12%

