Ballet Sun Valley Presents The Debut Of Boston Ballet In The Sun Valley Pavilion

Ballet Sun Valley announces today that it will present the debut of internationally acclaimed Boston Ballet led by Artistic Director Mikko Nissinen, June 24 and 25 at 7 pm in the Sun Valley Pavilion.

Boston Ballet, long recognized as one of the leading dance organizations in America, renowned for its excellence and artistic innovation under Artistic Director Mikko Nissinen, will perform in Sun Valley for the first time this summer. Nissinen's professional dance career began in his native Finland with training at The Finnish National Ballet School. Over the course of his performance career, Nissinen danced professionally with the Dutch National Ballet, Basel Ballet and as a principal dancer with San Francisco Ballet.

"I am thrilled Boston Ballet is invited to Ballet Sun Valley 2022 and eager to showcase two specially curated programs, demonstrating the range and versatility of our repertoire and Company," Nissinen said.

As Artistic Director of Boston Ballet, Nissinen has defined the Company's image, cultivating a dynamic collection of classical, neo-classical and contemporary repertoire, ranging from full-length classical ballets, to masterworks by George Balanchine, to new works and world premieres by some of the finest contemporary choreographers of today. In 2016 Nissinen and Boston Ballet established a long-term partnership with William Forsythe, allowing the Company to cultivate a rich collection of his work.

Ballet Sun Valley's Festival 2022 will feature two very distinct programs. Each night showcases different works spanning a range of styles from contemporary to classic. Performance highlights include three world premieres from Boston Ballet's Spring 2022 season. These new works include two from ChoreograpHER, a female-led program celebrating innovative women across creative fields such as: choreography, music, design, and visual arts. ChoreograpHER pieces to be performed at Ballet Sun Valley are Point of Departure by New York City Ballet Principal Dancer and choreographer Tiler Peck and Pulitzer Prize winning composer Caroline Shaw and Chaptered in Fragments by Boston Ballet Principal Dancer and choreographer Lia Cirio. In addition, choreographer Stephen Galloway's DEVIL'S/eye, to The Rolling Stones will be performed, which Boston Ballet world premiered in March 2022, as well as William Forsythe's work Blake Works I (commissioned by Paris Opera Ballet, 2016).

June 24 Program

Point of Departure

Choreography: Tiler Peck

Music: Caroline Shaw

Chaconne pas de deux

Choreography: George Balanchine © The George Balanchine Trust

Music: Christoph Willibald von Gluck

Swan Lake White Swan and Black Swan pas de deux

Choreography: Lev Ivanov and Marius Petipa

Music: Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky

Blake Works I

Choreography: William Forsythe

Music: James Blake

June 25 Program

Chaptered in Fragments

Choreography: Lia Cirio

Music: George Frederic Handel, Dmitri Shostakovitch, Antonín Dvorak, and Johannes Brahms

月夜 Tsukiyo

Choreography: Helen Pickett

Music: Arvo Pärt

Chaconne pas de deux

Choreography: George Balanchine © The George Balanchine Trust

Music: Christoph Willibald von Gluck

DEVIL'S/eye

Choreography: Stephen Galloway

Music: The Rolling Stones

Tickets to Ballet Sun Valley's performances on June 24th and 25th go on sale April 27. Pavilion seating starting at $35. To purchase tickets, visit: https://balletsunvalley.org/ or call the Sun Valley Resort Box Office: 208.622.2135.

For more information about the 2022 program, ticketing and sponsorship information, visit the Ballet Sun Valley website: https://balletsunvalley.org/

Programs and repertoire are subject to change.