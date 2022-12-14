Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MARY POPPINS Comes to Melbourne Next Month

Performances commence on Sunday 29 January.

Dec. 14, 2022  

MARY POPPINS Comes to Melbourne Next Month

MARY POPPINS arrives at Her Majesty's Theatre in Melbourne next month, with performances of Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's new production commencing on Sunday 29 January 2023.

Seen by tens of millions of people worldwide, this magical stage adaptation of the wonderful stories by Australian-born author PL Travers have been delighting a whole new generation of theatregoers in Sydney and Brisbane. With dazzling choreography, incredible effects, and unforgettable songs, the story of the world's favourite Nanny's arrival on Cherry Tree Lane is even more magical in this new production.

The talents of the all-Australian cast have been celebrated, led by Stefanie Jones as Mary Poppins and Jack Chambers as Bert. Musical theatre icon Marina Prior is returning to Cherry Tree Lane in the dual roles of Bird Woman and Miss Andrew for Melbourne, after originating the role of Mrs Banks in the Australian premiere production of MARY POPPINS in 2010.

They are joined by the practically perfect Tom Wren as George Banks, Lucy Maunder as Winifred Banks, Hannah Waterman as Mrs Brill, Gareth Isaac as Robertson Ay, Robert Grubb as Chairman and Admiral Boom, Chelsea Plumley as Miss Andrew, Cherine Peck as Mrs Corry, Lisa Sontag as Miss Lark, Kade Hughes as Neleus, Stephen Anderson as Park Keeper, and Andrew Broadbent as Policeman.

The company is completed by Hayden Baum, Cara Bessey, Katrina Bickerton, Molly Bugeja, Emily Casey, Ed Deganos, Joshua Gordon, Kimberley Hodgson, Gareth Jacobs, Hollie James, Sebastian Johnston, Genevieve Kingsford, Zoe Komazec, Sasha Lian-Diniz, Noah Missell, Ellie Nunan, Max Patterson, Jamie Reisin, Taylor Scanlan, Jacob Steen, Patrick Whitbread, and Paul Whiteley, with eight performers to share the roles of Jane and Michael Banks in Melbourne.

Performances commence on Sunday 29 January, with tickets available via Ticketek.




The spellbinding Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has reached the 1,000 performance milestone in Melbourne.
Writers' Block Theatre will return to the Midsumma Festival in 2023 with the world premiere of Transcendence. It is an original queer play that discusses gender identity at a time when trans, non-binary, and gender diverse individuals are not being afforded opportunities to enjoy safe spaces to be themselves.
Five time Tony Award winner and West End hit A CHRISTMAS CAROL starring David Wenham is raising money for food relief charity Foodbank during its Australian premiere season at the Comedy Theatre in Melbourne, which runs until 29 December.
Following on from previous single, 'Strong For You', Australian Singer-Songwriter, Karen Harding reveals the second half of her musical project with Argentinian P&M Records, with the dual release of 'It's Okay' and 'Greener On The Other Side', featuring the Cologne Chamber Orchestra, on Friday 16th December 2022.

December 13, 2022

The spellbinding Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has reached the 1,000 performance milestone in Melbourne.
December 11, 2022

Writers' Block Theatre will return to the Midsumma Festival in 2023 with the world premiere of Transcendence. It is an original queer play that discusses gender identity at a time when trans, non-binary, and gender diverse individuals are not being afforded opportunities to enjoy safe spaces to be themselves.
December 9, 2022

Five time Tony Award winner and West End hit A CHRISTMAS CAROL starring David Wenham is raising money for food relief charity Foodbank during its Australian premiere season at the Comedy Theatre in Melbourne, which runs until 29 December.
December 6, 2022

Following on from previous single, 'Strong For You', Australian Singer-Songwriter, Karen Harding reveals the second half of her musical project with Argentinian P&M Records, with the dual release of 'It's Okay' and 'Greener On The Other Side', featuring the Cologne Chamber Orchestra, on Friday 16th December 2022.
December 6, 2022

Cameron Mackintosh's spectacular new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera is currently wowing audiences and critics alike at Arts Centre Melbourne. Due to incredible demand the Melbourne season will be extended until February 18th with tickets for the new performances on sale today.
