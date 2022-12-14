MARY POPPINS Comes to Melbourne Next Month

MARY POPPINS arrives at Her Majesty's Theatre in Melbourne next month, with performances of Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's new production commencing on Sunday 29 January 2023.

Seen by tens of millions of people worldwide, this magical stage adaptation of the wonderful stories by Australian-born author PL Travers have been delighting a whole new generation of theatregoers in Sydney and Brisbane. With dazzling choreography, incredible effects, and unforgettable songs, the story of the world's favourite Nanny's arrival on Cherry Tree Lane is even more magical in this new production.

The talents of the all-Australian cast have been celebrated, led by Stefanie Jones as Mary Poppins and Jack Chambers as Bert. Musical theatre icon Marina Prior is returning to Cherry Tree Lane in the dual roles of Bird Woman and Miss Andrew for Melbourne, after originating the role of Mrs Banks in the Australian premiere production of MARY POPPINS in 2010.

They are joined by the practically perfect Tom Wren as George Banks, Lucy Maunder as Winifred Banks, Hannah Waterman as Mrs Brill, Gareth Isaac as Robertson Ay, Robert Grubb as Chairman and Admiral Boom, Chelsea Plumley as Miss Andrew, Cherine Peck as Mrs Corry, Lisa Sontag as Miss Lark, Kade Hughes as Neleus, Stephen Anderson as Park Keeper, and Andrew Broadbent as Policeman.

The company is completed by Hayden Baum, Cara Bessey, Katrina Bickerton, Molly Bugeja, Emily Casey, Ed Deganos, Joshua Gordon, Kimberley Hodgson, Gareth Jacobs, Hollie James, Sebastian Johnston, Genevieve Kingsford, Zoe Komazec, Sasha Lian-Diniz, Noah Missell, Ellie Nunan, Max Patterson, Jamie Reisin, Taylor Scanlan, Jacob Steen, Patrick Whitbread, and Paul Whiteley, with eight performers to share the roles of Jane and Michael Banks in Melbourne.

Performances commence on Sunday 29 January, with tickets available via Ticketek.