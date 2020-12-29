LAST CHANCE To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards! Zach Theatre Leads Theatre Company Of The Decade!

Voting ends THIS WEEK for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Austin!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!Don't miss out! Vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Austin:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

annie and billy dragoo 32%

pam fletcher friday 31%

The City Theatre Company 8%

Best Ensemble

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - EmilyAnn Theater - 2020 19%

NEWSIES - Georgetown Palace Theatre - 2019 12%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Ground Floor Theatre - 2019 12%

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Georgetown Palace Theatre 30%

Vortex Repertory 27%

Zach Theatre 24%

Best Theatre Staff

Long Center for the Performing Arts 25%

Ground Floor Theatre 22%

Vortex 16%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Georgetown Palace Theatre 54%

Kids Acting 42%

E.S.T.E.A.M Academy 4%

Costume Design of the Decade

Jennifer Rose Davis - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Zilker Summer Musical - 2019 40%

pam fletcher friday - ODYSSEY - Vortex Repertory - 2020 24%

Pamela Friday - ODYSSEY - Vortex - 2020 10%

Dancer Of The Decade

Jesse Smart - SWEET CHARITY - Georgetown Palace Theatre - 2020 25%

Cheryl Rothschild - NUTCRACKER - Georgetown Ballet - 2018 17%

Rose Mitchell - HAIR - The City Theatre Company - 2011 15%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Lisa Scheps/Brian Cheslik - NEXT TO NORMAL - Ground Floor Theatre - 2019 18%

Dave Steakley - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Zach Theatre - 2018 14%

Adam Roberts - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Trinity Street Players - 2014 13%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Tysha Calhoun - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - EmilyAnn Theater - 2020 29%

Olin Meadows - ALICE'S ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND - MAD Productions - 2018 17%

Lisa Scheps - FUN HOME - Ground Floor Theatre - 2018 11%

Favorite Social Media

Zach Theatre 47%

CTX Live Theatre 26%

Vortex Repertory 20%

Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Georgetown Palace Theatre 79%

Penfold Theatre Company 21%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Faith Castaneda - NEWSIES - Georgetown Palace Theatre - 2019 31%

Patrick Anthony - THE AFTERPARTY - Shrewd Productions - 2019 24%

Faith Castaneda - MARY POPPINS - Georgetown Palace Theatre - 2018 18%

Original Script Of The Decade

kathleen fletcher - TEXAS CHILI QUEENS - pollyanna theatre company - 2019 43%

Damon Brown - WISH - Georgetown Palace Theatre - 2018 29%

Reina Hardy - AGENT ANDROMEDA: THE ORION CRUSADE - Sky Candy - 2018 11%

Performer Of The Decade

Kendra Christel - SISTER ACT - Georgetown Palace Theatre - 2019 24%

Kirk Kelso - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Austin Theatre Project - 2015 10%

Ismael Soto III - MARY POPPINS - Georgetown Palace Theatre - 2018 9%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Zilker Summer Musical - 2019 21%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Ground Floor Theatre and Deaf Austin Theatre - 2019 15%

MARY POPPINS - Georgetown Palace Theatre - 2018 8%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

KINDERTRANSPORT - Trinity Street Players - 2018 21%

NOISES OFF - The City Theatre Company - 2018 13%

CYRANO DE BERGERAC - The Archive Theater - 2019 12%

Set Design Of The Decade

J. Kevin Smith - NOISES OFF - The City Theatre Company - 2018 34%

Ann Marie Gordon - ODYSSEY - Vortex Repertory - 2020 29%

Ann Marie Gordon - UNDERGROUND - Vortex Repertory - 2018 13%

Sound Design of the Decade

T. Lynn Mikeska - AS YOU LIKE IT - Shrewd Productions - 2016 42%

Nick Hart - THE AFTERPARTY - Shrewd Productions - 2019 33%

Malyssa Quiles - ALABASTER - Shrewd Productions - 2020 25%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Zach Theatre 27%

Georgetown Palace Theatre 23%

Ground Floor Theatre 10%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Kendra Christel - SISTER ACT - Georgetown Palace Theatre - 2019 20%

Sarah Marie Curry - FUN HOME - Ground Floor Theatre - 2018 14%

Sam Evans - THOUROGHLY MODERN MILLIE - Cedar Ridge High Schoop - 2019 13%