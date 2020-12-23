Final Week Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards!

These are the final weeks to vote for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Atlanta! The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix. Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!Don't miss out! Vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! Here are the current standings for Atlanta: Favorite Alliance-to-Broadway musical

Ever After 32%



26%

24%

Maybe Happy EndingTuck Everlasting

Favorite apprentice-turned-professional that makes us feel proud every time we see their name in a program

Kate Guyton 41%

Candy McLellan 33%

Ryan Oliveti 15%



Favorite former stage performer we now see on TV/film all the time

Fred Galyean 36%

Suehyla El-Attar 18%

Jessica Meisel 16%



Favorite one-person show

I LOVE TO EAT - Theatrical Outfit - 2019 30%

THUS SPOKE THE MOCKINGBIRD - Merely Players Presents - 2019 30%

LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL - Theatrical Outfit - 2018 26%



Favorite Pearl Cleage play

Blues for an Alabama Sky 59%

Angry, Raucous and Shamelessly Gorgeous 18%

What I Learned in Paris 14%



Favorite production of Les Miserables

Aurora Theatre 71%

Theatre Macon 29%



Favorite social media account (local person)

Candy Mclellan 29%

Ryan Oliveti 23%

Jennifer Alice Acker 20%



Favorite social media account (local theatre)

Dad's Garage Theatre 44%

Theatrical Outfit 29%

Theatre Macon 12%



Favorite TV show filmed around Atlanta

Ozark 39%

Stranger Things 36%

Lovecraft Country 12%



Musical we would watch on loop if we could

IN THE HEIGHTS - Theatrical Outfit / Aurora Theatre - 2016 19%

FUN HOME - Actors Express - 2020 18%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - Alliance Theatre - 2019 14%



Musical with the most high kicks

IN THE HEIGHTS - Theatrical Outfit / Aurora Theatre - 2020 32%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - Alliance Theatre - 2019 17%

MAMMA MIA! - Legacy Theatre - 2019 16%



Performer who always makes us cry at the drop of a hat

Mary Lynn Owen 22%

Rhyn McLemore Saver 13%

Tess Malis Kincaid 13%



Performer who always makes us laugh at the drop of a hat

Topher Payne 18%

Googie Uterhardt 16%

Jessica Meisel 14%



Play we would watch on loop if we could

SLAYING HOLOFERNES - Essential Theatre - 2019 20%

THE CAKE - Horizon Theatre - 2020 13%

THREE LADIES OF ORPINGTON - Onion Man Productions - 2017 11%



Scariest play

SAFETY NET - Theatrical Outfit - 2019 21%

SLAYING HOLOFERNES - Essential Theatre - 2019 21%

THREE LADIES OF ORPINGTON - Onion Man Productions - 2017 17%



Shakespeare play with the largest quantity of enunciation-induced spit

THE BOOK OF WILL - Theatrical Outfit - 2018 55%

TWELFTH NIGHT - Shakespeare Tavern - 2020 39%

TWELFTH NIGHT - Theatre Macon - 2019 6%



Theatre with the best snacks

OnStage Atlanta 28%

Horizon Theatre 21%

Theatrical Outfit 19%

