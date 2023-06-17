What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023

Now that the 2023 Tony Awards have come and gone, the attention of Broadway fans everywhere has shifted to the new season! While plenty of 2023/24 season announcements have yet to be made, many productions have already revealed full details of their upcoming engagements. Check out a full list of what's to come on Broadway in Summer and Fall 2023!

Grey House

Running at the Lyceum Theatre

Now Open

When a couple crashes their car in the mountains, they seek shelter in an isolated cabin. Its inhabitants, though somewhat unusual, are eager to make their guests feel right at home. But as the blizzard outside rages on and one night turns into several, the couple becomes less and less sure of what's true—about their hosts, themselves, and why that sound in the walls keeps getting louder.

Once Upon a One More Time

Running at the Marquis Theatre

Now in previews

Opening Night: June 22, 2023

Oh baby baby! Once Upon a One More Time weaves the definitive hits of Britney Spears into an original story that proves there's more to life than finding a prince. Every fortnight, when our storybook heroines gather for book club, they always discuss the same book, Grimm’s Fairy Tales — because as far as they know, it’s the only book that’s ever been written. That’s when a rogue fairy godmother drops The Feminine Mystique into their corseted laps. From now on, “happily ever after” will never be the same. It’s the ultimate revisionist fairy tale that’ll make you feel stronger than yesterday.

Here Lies Love

Running at the Broadway Theatre

Now in previews

Opening Night: July 20, 2023

From the minds of Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award winner David Byrne (concept, music and lyrics) and Grammy Award winner Fatboy Slim (music), Here Lies Love tells the story of Imelda Marcos' rise to power and subsequent fall at the hands of the Philippine People Power Revolution. Here Lies Love will transform the Broadway Theatre into a dance club where the audience is immersed in the story.

Alex Edelman: Just For Us

Running at the Hudson Theatre

Previews Begin: June 22, 2023

Opening Night: June 26, 2023

Just For Us takes us through hilarious anecdotes from Edelman’s life — his Olympian brother AJ, an unconventional holiday season, and a gorilla that can do sign language — but at its center is an astonishing and frighteningly relevant story. After a string of anti-Semitic abuse is directed at Edelman online, he decides to covertly attend a gathering of White Nationalists in New York City and comes face to face with the alt-right abusers. The result is a hair-raising encounter that gives ‘Just for Us’ its title and final, jaw-dropping twist.

Back to the Future: The Musical

Running at the Winter Garden Theatre

Previews Begin: June 30, 2023

Opening Night: August 3, 2023

Welcome to Hill Valley! Marty McFly is a rock 'n' roll teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-travelling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr. Emmett Brown. But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence. Based on the beloved film of the same name, Back to the Future is directed by John Rando. Set your destination time, New York and get ready to make musical theater history.

The Cottage

Running at the Hayes Theatre

Previews Begin: July 7, 2023

Opening Night: July 24, 2023

Broadway’s brand new, side-splitting farce is an outrageous tale of sex, betrayal and desire as one woman decides to expose her latest affair to both her husband — and to her lover’s wife. The true meaning of fate and faith, identity and infidelity, love and marriage are all called into question as a surprising and hilarious web of secrets unravels in this ridiculously funny romantic comedy.

The Shark Is Broken

Running at the John Golden Theatre

Previews Begin: July 25, 2023

Opening Night: August 10, 2023

Martha’s Vineyard, 1974: shooting on ‘Jaws’ has stalled. The film’s lead actors – Robert Shaw, Roy Scheider and Richard Dreyfuss – are stuck on a boat, at the mercy of foul weather and a faulty mechanical co-star. Awash with alcohol and ambition, three hammered sharks start to bare their teeth… Directed by Guy Masterson, THE SHARK IS BROKEN reveals the hilarious behind-the-scenes drama on one of Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters.

El Mago Pop

Running at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre

Performances Begin: August 17, 2023

Inspired by the idea of challenging the limits of the impossible, El Mago Pop takes a journey through the extraordinary. Through a show defined by surprise, fantasy, sensibility, rhythm and emotion, the audience experience Antonio Diaz's close-up magic and his most unusual & spectacular illusions. El Mago Pop is a tribute to life and to the hope it instills in us. At its core, El Mago Pop is an existential reminder of all those dreams and illusions that awakened our consciousness in the earliest stages of our lives, so that we never forget who we are.

Purlie Victorious

Running at the Music Box Theatre

Previews Begin: September 7, 2023

Opening Night: TBA

Tony & Grammy Award winner and Academy & Emmy Award nominee Leslie Odom, Jr. will star in a new Broadway production of this classic American comedy. Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch is the rousing, laugh-filled comedy by Ossie Davis that tells the story of a Black preacher’s machinations to reclaim his inheritance and win back his church.

Melissa Etheridge: My Window

Running at the Circle in the Square Theatre

Previews Begin: September 14, 2023

Opening Night: September 28, 2023

Melissa Etheridge: My Window is an intimate experience like never before, inviting theatergoers into an exhilarating evening of storytelling and music. From tales of her childhood in Kansas to her groundbreaking career highlights – with all of life’s hits and deep cuts between – Etheridge opens her heart and soul on stage to fearlessly dazzle audiences of all generations.

Merrily We Roll Along

Running at the Hudson Theatre

Previews Begin: September 19, 2023

Opening Night: TBA

Spanning three decades in the entertainment business, Merrily We Roll Along charts the turbulent relationship between composer Franklin Shepard and his two lifelong friends — writer Mary and lyricist & playwright Charley. An inventive, cult-classic ahead of its time, Merrily We Roll Along features some of Stephen Sondheim’s most celebrated and personal songs. Directed by Maria Friedman, Merrily We Roll Along features music & lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, a book by George Furth, and is based on the original play by George S. Kaufman & Moss Hart.

Harmony

Running at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre

Previews Begin: October 18, 2023

Opening Night: November 13, 2023

Based on the unbelievable true story, Harmony tells the tale of the most successful entertainers you’ve never heard of. . . . until now. In the 1920s and 30s, The Comedian Harmonists sold millions of records, made dozens of films, and sold out the biggest theaters around the world. Their heavenly harmonies and musical comedy antics catapulted these six talented young men from singing in the subway tunnels of Berlin to international superstardom. What happened next is the story of Harmony. Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle, this timely and captivating rags-to-riches story lost to history comes to dazzling life with a sensational cast of Broadway favorites.

Prayer for the French Republic

Running at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre

Previews Begin: Decmeber 19, 2023

Opening Night: January 9, 2024

In 1944, a Jewish couple in Paris desperately awaits news of their missing family. More than 70 years later, the couple’s great-grandchildren find themselves facing the same question as their ancestors: "Are we safe?" This celebrated work by the author of Bad Jews and Significant Other is about history, home and the effects of an ancient hatred. The New York Times calls it "thought-provoking, heart-wrenching and wickedly funny." Directing is David Cromer, a Tony Award® winner for The Band's Visit.

Also announced for 2023/24: The Wiz, An Enemy of the People, Jaja's African Hair Braiding, The Mousetrap, I Need That, Doubt, Home. Check back for more info!