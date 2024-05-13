Lyric Opera Jerusalem Will Host the First Round of the International Opera Competition in July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The first round of the International Opera Competition will be held on 2 July at Harmonia Music Center, Koresh St 1, Jerusalem.

The Jerusalem International Opera Competition – an opportunity of a lifetime! The aim of the competition is to provide career opportunities for young singers. Through exposure to artistic and casting directors of leading opera houses and festivals, with industry representatives, concert engagements and cash prizes, participation in the Jerusalem International Music Competition offers young singers a valuable kick-start to their careers.

