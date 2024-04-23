Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 24, 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 24, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet Wednesday, April 24

Illinoise opens on Broadway

Uncle Vanya opens on Broadway

Thursday, April 25

The Great Gatsby opens on Broadway

Mother Play opens on Broadway

Friday, April 26

The Chita Rivera Awards 2024 nominations announced

Sunday April 28

Kimberly Akimbo closes on Broadway

DEAD OUTLAW, STEREOPHONIC & More Lead in Nominations for 2024 Outer Critics Circle Awards

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Read the full list of 2024 Outer Critics Circle Awards Nominations! Leading the nominations are Stereophonic and Dead Outlaw.. (more...)

Idina Menzel to Launch TAKE ME OR LEAVE ME TOUR This Summer

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Idina Menzel is going on tour this summer! See if Menzel is performing in a city near you, and learn how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

Playwright David Mamet Calls Hollywood DEI Initiatives 'Garbage' & 'Fascist Totalitarianism'

by Joshua Wright

The Pulitzer Prize-winning writer David Mamet - most recently represented on Broadway with the 2022 revival of American Buffalo starring Darren Criss, Laurence Fishburne, and Sam Rockwell - is making headlines for his opinions on the 'liberal establishment in Hollywood.'. (more...)

Senator John Fetterman Slams School For Canceling Actor's Speech Over 'Activism' and 'Lifestyle'

by Joshua Wright

Senator John Fetterman has released a statement on The Mountain View Middle School in Cumberland County that canceled a planned appearance by actor and children’s book author Maulik Pancholy, which was set for May 22, 2023.. (more...)

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 4/21/24 - THE WIZ, WICKED & More Top the List

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 4/21/2024.. (more...)

Adi Roy Will Take Over the Title Role in ALADDIN This Summer

by Stephi Wild

Broadway's ALADDIN is set to welcome Adi Roy in the title role starting June 4. Catch the magical performance as the new Aladdin brings a fresh take to the beloved character.. (more...)

Video: Inside Opening Night of HELL'S KITCHEN with Alicia Keys and More

by Joey Mervis

In this video, watch as the whole cast and creative team of Hell's Kitchen walk the red carpet before the curtain went up on opening night!

Video: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Stars Announce the Outer Critics Circle Nominations

by Nicole Rosky

Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, and Lindsay Mendez, host the live announcement of the 73rd Annual Outer Critics Circle Award Nominations.. (more...)

