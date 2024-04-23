Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 24, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 24, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Apr. 23, 2024
Wake Up with BroadwayWorld
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 24, 2024
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 24, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Wednesday, April 24
Illinoise opens on Broadway
Uncle Vanya opens on Broadway
Thursday, April 25
The Great Gatsby opens on Broadway
Mother Play opens on Broadway
Friday, April 26
The Chita Rivera Awards 2024 nominations announced
Sunday April 28
Kimberly Akimbo closes on Broadway

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 24, 2024

 

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 24, 2024

DEAD OUTLAW, STEREOPHONIC & More Lead in Nominations for 2024 Outer Critics Circle Awards
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Read the full list of 2024 Outer Critics Circle Awards Nominations! Leading the nominations are Stereophonic and Dead Outlaw.. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 24, 2024

Video: First Look at Steve Carell, William Jackson Harper & More in UNCLE VANYA
by 
The Lincoln Center Theater production of Anton Chekhov’s UNCLE VANYA, with a new version by Heidi Schreck and directed by Lila Neugebauer is currently in previews and will open tomorrow, Wednesday, April 24 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater.

BroadwayWorld Word Game

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 24, 2024

Idina Menzel to Launch TAKE ME OR LEAVE ME TOUR This Summer
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Idina Menzel is going on tour this summer! See if Menzel is performing in a city near you, and learn how to purchase tickets.. (more...

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 24, 2024

Playwright David Mamet Calls Hollywood DEI Initiatives 'Garbage' & 'Fascist Totalitarianism'
by Joshua Wright
The Pulitzer Prize-winning writer David Mamet - most recently represented on Broadway with the 2022 revival of American Buffalo starring Darren Criss, Laurence Fishburne, and Sam Rockwell - is making headlines for his opinions on the 'liberal establishment in Hollywood.'. (more...

Senator John Fetterman Slams School For Canceling Actor's Speech Over 'Activism' and 'Lifestyle'
by Joshua Wright
Senator John Fetterman has released a statement on The Mountain View Middle School in Cumberland County that canceled a planned appearance by actor and children’s book author Maulik Pancholy, which was set for May 22, 2023.. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 24, 2024

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 4/21/24 - THE WIZ, WICKED & More Top the List
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 4/21/2024.. (more...)

Adi Roy Will Take Over the Title Role in ALADDIN This Summer
by Stephi Wild
Broadway's ALADDIN is set to welcome Adi Roy in the title role starting June 4. Catch the magical performance as the new Aladdin brings a fresh take to the beloved character.. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 24, 2024

Video: Inside Opening Night of HELL'S KITCHEN with Alicia Keys and More
by Joey Mervis
In this video, watch as the whole cast and creative team of Hell's Kitchen walk the red carpet before the curtain went up on opening night!

Video: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Stars Announce the Outer Critics Circle Nominations
by Nicole Rosky
Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, and Lindsay Mendez, host the live announcement of the 73rd Annual Outer Critics Circle Award Nominations.. (more...

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 24, 2024

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 24, 2024

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

“Don’t stress, relax
Let life roll off your backs
Except for death and paying taxes
Everything in life is only for now”

- Avenue Q


Videos